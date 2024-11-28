The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Flowers can be one of the most simple yet timeless gifts. The misconception is that they only make a good gift to a significant other on an anniversary. But can you remember a time that you were unhappy to receive flowers? Whether for a friend, a family member or a partner, flowers can be a beautiful and unique gift.

Choosing the right flowers can make all the difference. Of course, you could always just stop by a grocery store on your way to Christmas dinner, but the lack of thought strips this gift of value. Buy from your local florist. Be sure to support your local florists for fresh and personalized arrangements. For those in Gainesville, check out Floral Expressions Florist, Crevasse’s Florist or Gainesville Floral Exchange.

Remember to order ahead of time and know what their favorite flower is and their favorite color. These things can elevate your present to make it even more meaningful.

Even if you do all these things, you may be stuck with what to order. For example, your sister’s favorite are the romantic red roses, but that might not be the message you want to be sending as her sister. So here is my guide for you!

For Family

Poinsettias are a traditional Christmas flower that is sure to be in season. Its brilliant red leaves will fit right in with the holiday decor. With proper care, this flower can even be repotted and continue to bloom over time.

Irises are versatile as they can come in many colors. Not a very romantic flower, but it is a striking choice. Being gifted these will let your relatives know you took the time to pick something special just for them.

Hydrangeas also come in many colors and can vary in shapes and sizes. It looks like a collection of small flowers to make one bud and always lights up a room. I would recommend white, blue or purple for the winter season.

Friends

Orchids are a low maintenance and gorgeous flower. These also come in many colors and sizes, so this is where knowing preferences helps. It can be a nice addition to someone’s office decor or dorm room, and it will last much longer than just cut flowers.

Carnations are recognizable for their feathered edges and soft smell. These beautiful flowers can signify appreciation and gratitude from one friend to another.

Strikingly white, gardenias are my last suggestion for a friend. Their scent is unmistakable, and they always leave an impression. Gifting this to your friend this holiday could really brighten their spirits.

Significant other

Camellias have that subtle and sweet floral scent we’re always looking for in a flower. The flower is meant to signify undying love because the petals fall together, but in the US, this significance is not well known.

Red roses are infamous for being the most romantic flower. Most stores will carry them, but I think taking the extra mile to go to a florist and getting an especially fresh and vibrant bunch will make all the difference.

Lastly, we have holly. The plant with the red berries that is mistakenly called mistletoe is actually holly. Gifting this flower will give you the perfect excuse to give your loved one some extra kisses this season.

Regardless of which flowers you choose, taking the time to pick something for someone you care about is what will make this gift all the more special.