Five Women Podcasters You Need in Your Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Podcasts are taking over the entertainment industry. Celebrities, influencers and aspiring talent are creating communities centered around hot topics like lifestyle, wellness and fashion. Personally, I’ve become obsessed with podcasts; my teenage brain and its need to constantly consume loves that I can pop in my AirPods and listen to my favorite influencer rant during my workout, walk to class or dreaded laundry time. Since we are mid-Women’s History Month, I took it upon myself to compile a list of my favorite women podcast hosts, whose content and journeys inspire me to look inward and reflect on how to become the best version of myself.

Call Her Daddy (Alex Cooper)

It’s safe to say Alex Cooper is the embodiment of women’s empowerment. Not only is she hot and smart, but she went from barely scraping by while working in advertising sales in New York City, to being the highest paid female podcaster and founder of the multi-million dollar media network, Unwell. I could write for hours about the ways Alex inspires me, but let’s start with her podcast, “Call Her Daddy.”

What started as a raunchy dating podcast centered around sex and relationship advice has evolved to cover deeper, more diverse topics, including self-expression and identity, mental health, toxic relationships and gender discrimination. When Alex welcomed former Vice President Kamala Harris onto the show in November 2024, I knew I wanted to be like her when I grew up. She’s never afraid to ask the tough questions and constantly fights to ensure women are properly represented in both the workplace and pop culture. For me, one of her most moving episodes was “An Abortion Story,” where she visited a women’s preferred health center in Charlotte, North Carolina, where women go to get abortions. The episode was an emotional journey that took viewers through the backlash many women face for the choices they make for their bodies. I was grateful for the opportunity to gain perspective on a topic I’d previously had little information about, and also appreciated that she interviewed those with opposing perspectives, including the clinic’s workers and protestors camped outside.

While “Call Her Daddy” now taps into more serious topics, it still hasn’t lost its original touch. She provides fans with pop culture’s latest gossip, interviewing countless celebrities, reality stars and artists, including previous Love Island contestants like Huda Mustafa and Amaya Espinal, artists like The Chainsmokers and Madison Beer and the beloved Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber. Alex treats each guest like a lifelong friend, and when listening, I truly feel like I’m sitting in the room with them. She helps us know the faces of our social media feeds on a deeper level, and I’m guilty of falling in love with celebrities I previously paid no attention to, like Andy Grammar and Penn Badgley. On occasion, she drops solo episodes, where she gives advice on navigating both relationships and single life in your 20s and 30s.

Beyond “Call Her Daddy,” Alex is one of my greatest role models. Her ambition — and the empire she’s built — moves me every day. She’s always working on a surprise project, releasing a new version of her Unwell drinks or posting an exciting collaboration. When she reaches milestones, she doesn’t hesitate to consider how she could go even further. She even announced the casting of the newest Bachelorette, Taylor Frankie Paul, on her podcast — it’s safe to say she’s made it.

Anything Goes (Emma Chamberlain)

Emma Chamberlain got me through high school. I discovered her podcast, “Anything Goes,” my sophomore summer, during my long and uneventful lifeguard shifts. Every week since then, I’ve looked forward to her Thursday and Sunday episodes. The title is no exaggeration; literally anything goes. It amazes me how Emma can talk for an hour straight about random topics like her creepy neighbor, ‘80s fashion trends or her unfortunate alcohol allergy and she somehow also makes it engaging and hilarious. After almost four years of tuning into “Anything Goes,” I feel like Emma and I are good friends. Her stories are relatable and her reactions, while sometimes dramatic, never fail to make me smile. No matter how difficult life might seem, “Anything Goes” is one of my favorite escapes.

My favorite episodes are Emma’s mini-series “Advice session” and “Things I like rn”. Every other Sunday, Emma picks a topic, usually related to relationships or self-discovery, and answers questions listeners write in. She gives her “unprofessional advice” based on her past experiences and personal values. She often encourages listeners to detox from social media frequently; as an ex-social media addict herself, she jokes about needing two phones, one with the addicting apps on it, and one with the safe apps, to resist the urge to doomscroll. During “Things I like rn”, she discusses her latest fashion obsessions, strange food combinations and the workout routines she’s loving. I find myself bonding with Emma over our shared passion for hot yoga, which she constantly hypes up on the series.

“Anything Goes” is lighthearted and entertaining, and I love the way Emma talks to her listeners as if we’re her best friends. If you ever want an alternative to scrolling on TikTok until your eyes hurt, Emma’s your girl; I promise you’ll feel like you’re having a productive yet enjoyable conversation.

The Burnouts (Phoebe Gates and Sophia Kianni)

Talk about women building women. If you ever feel exhausted, helpless or burnt out, the success stories told on this podcast will remind you that anything is possible. Hosted by Stanford roommates Phoebe Gates and Sophia Kianni, “The Burnouts” highlights the realities of building a career and startup in your 20s. As co-founders of Phia, an AI-powered shopping assistant app, Gates and Kianni discuss entrepreneurship and how they overcome burnout in their own lives and interview prominent founders, business leaders and cultural icons. The guests, many of whom started from the ground up, share the tactics they used to build an empire. Some of my favorite episodes have featured Allison Ellsworth, the founder of the $2 billion soda brand Poppi, Steve Madden and Simon Squibb, who went from homelessness to being multi-millionaires.

“The Burnouts” doesn’t just cover business and profit. The hosts often share advice on relevant issues and provide lifestyle tips. Founder, CEO and self-proclaimed “healthiest human” Bryan Johnson’s episode opened my eyes to the true importance of sleep, the truth about America’s food system and the dangers of hustle culture. Now, while my friends are at the library until the early hours of the morning, I remind myself that the best thing I could do for my body is maintain a (somewhat) steady routine that prioritizes relaxation.

“The Burnouts” has helped me shape my mindset as I prepare to enter my 20s, and whether you’re a business major, aspiring entrepreneur or future scientist, I guarantee Gates and Kianni will guide you through this time, when it’s so easy to feel lost.

Note to Self (Payton Sartain Ross)

While I love a good podcast hosted by a pop culture icon, it’s also important to support our microinfluencers. I stumbled upon Payton Sartain Ross and her podcast, “Note to Self”, a couple of years ago, and since then, she’s helped me adopt healthy habits, set meaningful goals and overcome slumps. From Q&A sessions to breakup tips to navigating a career, over 200 episodes guide listeners toward finding their identity. Some episodes feature guests who help discuss both the challenges and rewards women entrepreneurs face. As the oldest sibling, I look up to Payton like I would a cool older sister, turning to “Note to Self” for anything from lifestyle advice, seasonal resets and even journal prompts.

Payton is a woman with goals. Along with her podcast, she also has a YouTube channel where she posts “Day in my Life” vlogs, capturing both her daily routine and travel adventures. She is in the process of curating her online decor store, Chez Ross, which sells furniture, art, tableware and decor with promises of maintaining sustainability, kindness and community. After following her journey for several years, I’m both proud of how far she’s come and motivated to pursue a future that balances work with travel and loved ones.

Extra Dirty (Hallie Batchelder)

I will openly admit that “Extra Dirty” is my comfort podcast. After a long study session or crazy weekend, I always look forward to lying in bed and listening to Hallie’s crazy stories, both from college and her current life. The best thing is she doesn’t hold back; she brings TMI to a new level, detailing every aspect of her dating life, inviting friends on to help her share experiences and tell their own stories. As a part of the Unwell network, “Extra Dirty” is revamping the OG “Call Her Daddy,” and her insane encounters and experiences make me question everything I thought I knew about men.

As I prepare to enter my 20s, Hallie reminds me that getting older doesn’t mean you need to stop having fun. It terrifies me that in three short years, I’ll be entering a new era of adulthood. While I know my career is a priority, I also look forward to embodying Hallie’s spirit, living unapologetically in the moment and saying yes to social opportunities, even when I don’t feel up to it.

Everyone has moments, especially in college, where they feel lost. If you ever feel overwhelmed, I encourage you to spend just an hour listening to one of these women speak. Each of them has a genuine passion for what they do and has worked tirelessly to achieve their success. Whether you want to get real, reset your routines or hear inspiring career stories, these five podcasts are guaranteed to energize you and give you the push you were looking for.