Finding My Voice: How My Hearing Impairment Shaped My College Experience

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

Growing up, I never saw my hearing loss as a huge factor — it was simply a part of who I was, something I learned to live with and adapt to at a young age. I was used to navigating the world with my hearing impairment without thinking much of it.

When I started college in 2021, I quickly realized just how much my hearing impairment would impact my daily life in ways I hadn’t anticipated. I encountered challenges, both academically and socially, that I hadn’t fully considered before, making me confront the reality of how my hearing loss would shape my college experience.

Stepping foot on a college campus, the sheer size of everything — large lecture halls, bustling social gatherings and crowded hallways — felt overwhelming. In a classroom, I would sit strategically, trying to position myself so I could hear the professor and my classmates. However, background noise would eventually drown out some of the conversations, and I often struggled to hear, picking up only bits and pieces of what was being said.

I hesitated to ask for help. I just wanted to blend in and be treated the same as everyone else. So, I quietly navigated my way through these challenges, doing my best to avoid drawing attention to my hearing loss.

Social situations were no different. As someone who is naturally reserved and shy, my hearing loss only heightened my discomfort. Whether I was at a party, in a study group or hanging out with friends, I feared being perceived as uninterested simply because I couldn’t hear everything clearly. I struggled to find ways to join conversations without needing to ask people to repeat themselves, knowing how awkward it could be. At times, I would smile and nod, pretending I understood, but I felt frustrated by my inability to keep up.

Despite these challenges, I was still able to make the most of my college experience. I attended concerts, participated in group activities and enjoyed campus events, embracing the opportunities to connect with others and be a part of the vibrant campus life. However, there were always moments when I couldn’t hear the lyrics to a song or when I struggled to follow a conversation in a crowded room. These moments were frustrating, especially when I felt I had to catch up to others who were understanding everything. While I was determined to participate, it was often a reminder of the limitations my hearing loss imposed, even when trying to have fun and enjoy myself.

As time went on, these challenges became even more apparent, and I knew I couldn’t continue navigating college life with hearing aids alone, so I began to explore other options that could help improve my hearing. After researching and considering my options, I decided to pursue cochlear implants. The first one was implanted in 2022, and the second followed in 2023.

The process was not easy, but it was a turning point in my journey. The difference has been remarkable — I can now hear more clearly in crowded spaces, engage in conversations with less strain and even enjoy once-challenging activities. The implants have not only improved my ability to communicate, but they’ve also given me a renewed sense of confidence, helping me feel more connected to the world around me.

As I began to adjust to my new hearing abilities, I realized that a vital piece of the puzzle was still missing: advocating for myself. I had spent so long trying to blend in, avoiding drawing attention to my hearing loss, but now I recognized that speaking up was essential for me to thrive.

In the beginning, speaking up about my hearing impairment felt awkward. There’s still a part of me that hesitates, especially when it comes to asking for accommodations in front of a group. However, I’ve come to understand that this is a necessary step toward creating an environment where I can succeed.

It’s been an evolving process, and though I’m not always comfortable asking for support, I’ve noticed that even the small steps help build my confidence. I’ve also learned that advocating for myself doesn’t just benefit me — it helps others understand and support students with hearing impairments more effectively.

Since graduating from college, I’ve reflected on how my hearing loss shaped my journey. At times, it was difficult to accept that it was an obstacle I couldn’t overcome. But I’ve learned that it’s not about “fixing” the problem. It’s about finding ways to adapt and keep going. My hearing loss will always be a part of my life, but it doesn’t have to define me.

I’ve also come to understand the value of support and how important it is to offer to others, especially when they face their own challenges. I’ve learned to cherish the small moments of connection — whether it’s shared laughter or a simple conversation — and to appreciate the efforts that go into making those moments possible.

Looking back, I see that my hearing impairment didn’t just make me different — it gave me a unique perspective that helped me grow in ways I never expected. It’s shaped the way I view the world and my relationships with others. Having to work harder to engage and communicate made me value the relationships I formed even more. It’s not just about overcoming challenges — it’s about growing from them.

I hope my story encourages others with disabilities to see them not as barriers but as opportunities for growth and empowerment. It’s okay to struggle and not always have it all figured out. What matters is how we learn from those challenges and find ways to navigate through them.

Disabilities, especially invisible ones like hearing loss, don’t have to limit us. They can empower us to be more resilient, adaptable and aware of the unique experiences that shape our lives. Together, we can break the stigma and create a more inclusive world for everyone.