Fall Movie Watchlist

There’s a chill in the air, the leaves are beginning to change colors (well, not in Gainesville), and pumpkin spice everything is back – it’s official: fall is here. This time of year also means Halloween is near, full of costumes, frights and maybe some supernatural surprises. While any movie will make for a cozy day in, there are certain films that just beg to be rewatched every year in the arrival of autumn. Here are some to add to your watchlist this season:

If you want a Cult Classic: “Beetlejuice” (1988)

While the new remake may be decent, there’s nothing like the original “Beetlejuice” to start spooky season off the right way and get you into a fall mood. With the perfect touch of horror and some of the funniest dialogue, “Beetlejuice” has stood the test of time as a Halloween favorite.

If you’re feeling witchy: “Hocus Pocus” (1993)

If it feels like the season of the witch, go with “Hocus Pocus,” an iconic Disney film with three iconic witches that is set in Salem and makes for a family-friendly fall classic. It even has a 2022 sequel, so you can follow up on the Sanderson sisters, whom you’re sure to fall in love with.

For something dark academia: “Dead Poets Society” (1989)

This utterly gorgeous film stars Robin Williams as a boarding school teacher, teaching his students invaluable lessons about life through poetry. It has so many heartwarming sentiments, relatable and nuanced characters, as well as dark academia energy for days, making it a must watch.

For something nostalgic: “Girl vs. Monster” (2012)

There isn’t a better Halloween Disney movie for girls born in the early 2000s than this childhood relic starring Olivia Holt and Luke Benward, a popular first crush for many. Her parents kept the fact that they’re monster hunters a secret from her, but something bad happens and she’s forced to stop monsters on own? Yep, it’s going to be good.

For a good scare: “The Shining” (1980)

Just as the iconic twin hallway scene has served as inspiration for costumes seen year after year, the film also serves as just the right taste of horror to provide all the fall feels without too many scares. Jack Nicholson’s performance in this Kubrick-directed classic is one that is enjoyed annually.

For a romantic escape: “Pride and Prejudice” (2005)

This is a movie you can watch a million times, until you have Mr. Darcy’s hand tense memorized, or know his admission to Elizabeth word-for-word, and never get bored of it. There’s just something special about this specific adaptation of the classic Jane Austen novel that’ll have you rewatching it regularly.

Because it wouldn’t be Halloween without “Ghostface: Scream” (1996)

You know Halloween is approaching when social media is suddenly flooded with Ghostface masks as they are a hallmark of the season. While all films in the Scream franchise are worthwhile fall watches, none of them can top the original – I mean, Billy Loomis? Come on.

For something cinematic: “Fantastic Mr. Fox” (2009)

This movie feels like a warm hug, one told through the gorgeous Wes Anderson style we all know and love. The score transports you into a rich cinematic world that feels like an escape from the ordinary.

For an animated classic: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)

There’s truly no better way to get ready for Halloween than by watching Jack Skellington in Tim Burton’s classic masterpiece that we’ve all likely seen (and all likely love). It’s the Halloween movie.

For a bit of murder mystery: “Knives Out” (2019)

Forget the drama, tension and intrigue ripe in this Rian Johnson mystery – Ransom (Chris Evans) in that sweater? Consider us captive viewers. On a more serious note, this film will have you at the edge of your seat – well, until a certain scene has you falling out of it in shock.

For something magical: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001) AND “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (2005)

Of course, a complete Harry Potter marathon would be ideal, but if you only have time for one, let it be either of these. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” does a great job of establishing the Wizarding World; it feels like the most nostalgic, timeless choice. However, “Goblet of Fire” is the best movie if it were a standalone: there’s so much action and not as much of a complicated storyline, if your memory’s a bit foggy. Just maybe consider turning it off when the Triwizard cup appears in the maze!

For an iconic hillside monologue: “Little Women” (2019)

“I’ve loved you ever since I’ve known you Jo — I couldn’t help it, and you’ve been so good to me — I’ve tried to show it but you wouldn’t let me; now I’m going to make you hear and give me an answer because I can’t go on like this any longer.”

That’s all.

And a perfect movie that everyone should watch: “Good Will Hunting” (1997)

Forget about just fall movies, this is arguably one of the best films of all time. Robin Williams, in one of his most incredible roles, and Matt Damon, with a heavy Boston accent, alone should make this a must-watch. Ultimately, it’s the brilliant story, loveable yet flawed characters and beautiful filmmaking that have cemented this film as one of the best, especially for Fall.

This list could go on endlessly, but these movies are ones that always deliver (and pair well with candy corn). So, take your pick, curl up with a blanket and get into the fall mood with one of these amazing movies!