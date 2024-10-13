The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is truly nothing quite like the fall semester in the Swamp! It begins with the excitement of reuniting with your best friends after a long summer apart. After that, there are countless traditions and fun events you get to share with your favorite people.

The fall semester is always busy as students balance academics, extracurricular activities and social lives after a long break. Luckily, the University of Florida has many opportunities to celebrate, support and bond with other students to make your fall semester special. Embracing the fun events leads to long-lasting memories that you will forever cherish.

Here are some of my favorite events to look forward to during the fall semester that enhance the Gator student experience:

1. Football Games

There is nothing quite like a game day in the Swamp; the Gator spirit is truly unmatched. Looking around, all you see is orange and blue worn by thousands of cheerful fans. The talented cheer and dance teams, as well as the band support the football players and energize the crowd. Flashlights sway in the air after the third quarter while we all sing “Won’t Back Down” by Gainesville’s hero, Tom Petty. Spending the day with friends in cute outfits, meeting other Gators and watching the Gator football team win are always great ways to fill my Saturdays.

2. Volleyball Games

Besides football games, I enjoy watching our women’s volleyball team play highly competitive games against other talented teams. My favorite part of the matches is the introduction when the court becomes a screen. Viewers see the players’ highlights and best moments while music blasts in the O’Dome. The energy becomes electric as fans get ready to watch the Gators win. Not to mention, we also usually win, making the experience even better!

3. Nashville Road Trip

Since the Gators play against the Tennessee Volunteers in Tennessee this year, students are traveling to Nashville. Even though the game is not played in Nashville, fraternities take their brothers and girls on buses to the country music city to explore. I look forward to walking around the city, shopping in the cute boutiques, finding tasty restaurants and spending time with my friends outside Gainesville for the weekend.

4. The Homecoming Parade

UF has many accomplishments, but one of them I didn’t know about before attending was that, according to UF Gator Growl, the university hosts the largest student-run parade in the country. Businesses, organizations and people supporting the university will walk down the streets surrounding campus on October 18th to increase the energy. Dancers, the band, sororities and fraternities, first responders, police officers, UF staff and more participate in the parade!

5. Gator Growl

It is such a unique experience that our university invites a famous singer to perform in the O’Connell Center and other UF icons to celebrate Homecoming Week. I have seen Flo Rida and Jason Derulo so far, and I can’t wait to see Dustin Lynch perform.

6. Halloween

Planning cute and creative costumes to wear for Halloween is always fun. I can’t wait to come up with a few different costumes to wear with my friends during the holiday!

7. The Florida-Georgia Game

Our rivalry against the University of Georgia is another excuse for students to have fun outside Gainesville, Florida. Since the game is in Jacksonville, students will travel in their cars or on buses to support the Gators on Saturday, November 2nd. I have never been to this game yet, so I look forward to going and seeing what the hype is all about.

8. Thanksgiving Break

For the first time since I have been at UF, we all get the whole week off for Thanksgiving. There is no longer any need to worry about completing copious assignments on the jam-packed Monday and Tuesday before the holiday or worrying about not spending enough quality time with family and friends. I am really looking forward to having a nice and longer break before finals season.

9. Winter Break

After a busy semester, I look forward to the relief felt after completing my last exam and assignments before Winter Break. I can’t wait for a few weeks off to recharge and prepare for the spring semester.

The University of Florida’s long-lasting traditions and impressive events give students a lot to look forward to during the business of the fall semester. Whether celebrating a holiday, traveling out of Gainesville for the weekend or cheering on Gator athletes, there is always something to attend or plan to experience. I am eager to participate in everything I can to make the most of my third fall in the Swamp.