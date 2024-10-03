Fall Fashion Trends to Keep an Eye Out For

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

There might not be any sort of chill in the 90-degree Gainesville air or changing leaves, but fall is fast approaching, and with that comes fall fashion! Often full of cozy fabrics and silhouettes that toe the line between enjoying the last few bits of summer weather and fully embracing the coming winter, autumn is one of the best seasons to dress for. While some fall trends will never fade, the new season always brings in new fashion and must-have items. Here are a few fall trends to watch for as the temperature begins to drop, along with some pieces that are just utter autumnal perfection.

Studs

Studs are the first trend taking fall fashion by storm. Tiny metal embellishments are showing up on all sorts of garments, creating visual attention and offering a simple way of elevating basic pieces. These jeans from Reformation are a perfect example – the studding down the sides and around the pockets make these pants look so chic. Another great example is this mixed-metal leather belt from Street Ahead, which will make any simple outfit an immediate showstopper. While there’s no shortage of amazing studded bags for one’s collection, this one from Simon Miller is a great pick for an eye-catching piece with a beautiful silhouette. For another beautiful option, check out this pink Isabel Marant bag that is sure to add a pretty pop of color to the typical neutrals of fall.

Boots

While boots have always been a fall staple, there’s been a surge in popularity of boots in rich colors and with unusual silhouettes this season. This pair from Jeffrey Campbell looks expensive with chocolatey-brown leather and a sleek silhouette sure to compliment any outfit. For a bolder choice, check out this absolutely breathtaking red pair from Steve Madden – imagine them with an all-black outfit? With their fold over design and vivid hue, these boots will get attention wherever you wear them. While a bit on the more expensive end, this immaculately crafted pair from Sania d’Mina are the epitome of luxury, as well as a great investment to add to your fall shoe rotation with leather that will age beautifully with each wear. While the Frye campus boots in the banana color have become insanely popular, this pair of distressed moto boots from Frye are perfect for everyday wear in the fall months. As Frye boots, they boast comfort and craftsmanship, while also being stunning, trendy and unique. Boots truly complete any fall outfit, and can help create visual interest in an outfit that might otherwise be a bit ordinary.

Suede

Suede, though notoriously hard to care for (we all remember what happened to Cindy Mancini’s white suede in Can’t Buy Me Love), is a fabric that reappears every year without fail when fall begins. The cozy yet rigid material adds such a textural depth to any outfit, and thus makes for a perfect accessory. Combining the aforementioned boot trend with suede gives us these boots from Dolce Vita, which are made even more flawless with a gold buckle detailing. Searching for studs and suede in a gorgeous mini skort? Look no further than this pick from Free People for a fabulous fall piece that combines two trends into one perfect clothing item. No conversation on suede’s chokehold on fall would be complete without a fall bag, and there may be none more stunning than this elegant clutch from Loeffler Randall. This clutch can also be converted to a shoulder bag and is complete with rich brown suede and gold detailing. While these are a few stunning picks, there are simply too many beautiful suede pieces to include.

Knits

Though perhaps an obvious fall staple, knits don’t have to be just boring cream cable knits. This fall, we’re seeing printed knits, cardigans with fun designs and chunky sweaters that are ideally comfy and dainty. This dachshund sweater from Ralph Lauren is seamless in every way a sweater can be. The fitted shape is incredibly flattering, and the muted cream of the knit looks snug and luxurious. If that’s not your vibe, this fish-printed cardigan from Anthropologie gives effortlessly cool vibes. The oversized fit and button closure just adds to its coziness, and the fish are simply adorable. Moreover, with the coquette trend still going strong, this gorgeous blue chunky sweater from American Threads is a stylish choice. These knits all illustrate the fun designs taking the places of boring beige and plain prints, creating an instantly chic outfit that is sure to turn heads.

Animal Print

Many believe animal print is another microtrend that will lose its popularity as quickly as it gained it, but animal prints have been around for ages, and don’t seem to be disappearing anytime soon. To avoid purchasing pieces that are “microtrendy,” invest in timeless accessories that help to incorporate just a hint of animal print into an outfit, rather than full-on animal print clothing. This zebra print beaded Staud bag will live rent-free in the head of anyone who sees it – it’s the perfect going out bag to elevate any simple outfit. Another easy way to subtly add some intrigue is with this Gap leopard print belt, which will take any simple fall look to the next level. Similarly, these chic hoops from Ross Simons are an easy way to add a hint of print into your fall fits. The gold and leopard earrings are an elegant and understated way to keep up with today’s everchanging trends and dabble in a bit of animal print.

Leather Totes

Large bags have been coming back into style, rejecting the minimalist trends of days past in favor of more practical bags that suit the lifestyle of busy and working women. This slouchy leather shoulder bag from Miu Miu is an ageless piece that would pair impeccably with just about any outfit imaginable. It’s a sizable investment, however, especially when pieces like this black hobo bag from Hammitt exist. The gold studs and rich red lining give off a luxurious impression, making the bag feel more expensive than it actually is. While Bottega Veneta may be the undisputed icon of woven leather bags, they’re out of reach for a majority of people. This more affordable take on the fall staple by Madewell is a gorgeous alternative that is sure to hold all your essentials.

Chunky jewelry

Like small purses, dainty minimalist jewelry is a thing of the past, having been replaced by chunky, eye-catching pieces popularized by the designs of early 2000s Tiffany & Co. and David Yurman. These pieces layer perfectly with the larger clothing pieces typically associated with fall to create visually intriguing and nuanced outfits. This beautiful chunky gold heart necklace from Gorjana is a gorgeous staple necklace for fall that would pair well with almost any outfit. For a more bohemian pick, this gold spiral pendant from Ettika is a lovely choice, though perhaps not as adaptable as the Gorjana pendant. The combination of gold and black cord in this necklace from Heaven Mayhem makes for a strikingly unique necklace that would suit various outfits. Lastly, this bracelet from Givenchy must be mentioned. It’s technically a men’s bracelet, but it’s immaculate art detailing makes it fashionable and a must-have. Whether you prefer silver, gold, or mixed metals, chunky necklaces are a great essential for your collection and an easy way to add dimension to any outfit.

Sculptural accessories (bags, jackets, shoes, jewelry)

Pieces that have a unique shape have come into the spotlight within high fashion spheres, and seem to always add the utmost level of visual intrigue to an outfit. They’re truly statement pieces and are best left applied to an otherwise plain outfit. This bag from Cult Gaia is incredibly stylish, and will be sure to draw stares and a plethora of compliments no matter where you go. Next is this breathtaking statement belt from Streets Ahead that, while a bit bold, would surely leave jaws on the floor whenever you wear it. Last but not least, these red sunglasses from the Khaite x Oliver Peoples collaboration are the ultimate cool girl accessory that provide the best touch of fashionable intrigue to any fall outfit.

Twists on leather jackets and trench coats

Coats have been a fall necessity when the temperature starts to drop, with leather jackets and trenches being the timeless pieces. Yet this fall, certain designers are reimagining these cult classics in a fun and inventive way. This cropped take by & Other Stories is a fashionable twist on a regular trench coat, and the shorter length and unique design make it a great piece to wear repeatedly. Playing with color can also yield gorgeous results, such as this red trench coat from Ralph Lauren. It is hands down one of the most beautiful garments on this list, and would be the undisputed star of any fall wardrobe. Another reimagination of a classic coat is this wool scarf/coat from Quince that looks so cozy while also possessing flair. Chilly winds are no match for the warm wool material of this beautiful coat that comes in several different colors to meet any aesthetic. Furthermore, leather jackets have long come in several different cuts and styles, but some of this season’s imaginations are truly extraordinary. Take, for example, this Free People leather jacket with studs – it is absolutely breathtaking, combining both leather and studs into a perfectly trendy yet everlasting piece. A bold, statement leather jacket is also an iconic fall piece, one that will surely rake in heaps of compliments every time it is worn. This leather jacket from MOTHER, complete with embellished shoulder detailing and a sherpa collar, would be a stunning piece to add to anyone’s collection. Leather jackets and trench coats are two garments that will never go out of style, and investing in a unique version of either of them will give you a piece of clothing that will keep you warm and provide extraordinary closet essentials.

There’s no shortage of inspiration online for all of these trends or for unique pieces that both fit your personal style while sticking to trends. Fashion is both subjective and a way of expressing yourself, so wear what makes you happy and confident. Hopefully, some of these pieces helped inspire some outfits, or maybe even led to a few purchases!

Let us know which trend you’re most excited to wear this fall! Whether you slay studs or serve in suede, we can’t wait to see it.