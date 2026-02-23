Express Yourself Through Your Nails With Polished by Ky

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Kylie McDonald began doing her own nails as a cheaper and more efficient alternative to going to the salon: “I was tired of the prices, so I decided to learn how to do them myself.” After a lot of practice, she became experienced in nail art, moving from simple designs to more extravagant ones. She also started doing her friend’s nails in her hometown, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and brought her passion to UF.

“Now, I do nails for anybody,” she said.

McDonald is a freshman studying media production. Shebegan her Instagram-based business, Polished by Ky, when she arrived at UF in the fall. Aside from making some extra money, she thought the business would be the perfect way to meet and talk to girls on campus.

“I always meet so many people from all over,” she said. “It’s really interesting to hear these girls talk about what they’re doing in Gainesville, why they came here or even just rant about what’s going on in their lives while I do their nails.” She’s formed lasting connections with clients, always looking forward to their next visit to hear their latest updates.

McDonald’s favorite part about doing nails is giving girls the opportunity to express themselves: “I love breaking the shell for people who’ve never gotten their nails done before, or who usually get more simple stuff. A lot of people come to me after seeing my page looking to try something new or fun, and I enjoy the creativity.” She explained that college is all about new opportunities and growth, “so I love when girls come to me to express themselves in a new way that they never have before; It’s very exciting.”

McDonald enjoys experimenting with 3D and themed designs, and some of her favorite sets have included breakfast pastries, latte art and even peanut butter and jelly-inspired nails.

“I love doing funny designs on people,” she explained. “One girl and her boyfriend were doing a couples costume, and she wanted peanut butter and jelly nails.” After failing to find inspiration for such a unique set, the two created their own design.

“She loved them, and now she comes for more fun designs,” McDonald recalled.

In addition to her home-based office at the on20 apartments, located at Southwest 20th Avenue, McDonald recently started selling press-on nails on Depop, giving customers an alternative to the time-consuming manicure process.

“This way, people can still get fun, custom nail nets without having to sit in a chair for multiple hours,” she explained.

Aside from doing nails, McDonald is passionate about media and TV production, writing, spending time with friends and exploring new places around Gainesville. New customers can make appointments with her by messaging her Instagram account, polished_byky. Her press-ons are available for customization, and orders can be placed through the link in her bio. She’s open to experimenting with any unique ideas and designs, but also encourages customers to find inspiration from Pinterest or other social media platforms.