Exploring Inexpensively

Traveling is a way to immerse ourselves in different cultures, try new foods, explore foreign lands and create memorable experiences. The idea of being able to escape our current reality and transcend into a world of endless exploration is exhilarating. Booking that trip is a feeling like no other, but once we pack our bags and purchase that flight, it feels like most of our money is already gone. The good news is that it doesn’t always have to be this way. While there are excursions that cost hundreds and thousands of dollars, there are also numerous activities that are relatively inexpensive. As someone who has traveled the world quite a bit, I have been able to indulge in many historical, cultural and international endeavors. Here are some of my favorites that are either free or fairly cheap.

Sightseeing

One aspect of adventuring affordably is visiting public tourist attractions. From gazing at the tip of the Eiffel Tower or Big Ben, to admiring the Golden Gate Bridge on California’s coast, sightseeing is relatively free. Popular sights like the Statue of Liberty, the Leaning Tower of Pisa or Tower Bridge are globally renowned partly because of their lack of costs for tourists. A casual stroll through Rome’s narrow cobblestones and towards the Colosseum makes for a perfect morning on an Italian summer trip. Oftentimes, when we think of travel, our minds first envision these classic locations. Although these attractions are not the only things to see, major landmarks can be added to your next vacation’s itinerary without adding much to your expenditures.

Museums

Despite the benefits of sightseeing being free, sometimes we want to explore deeper into the history and cultural significance of a particular area. For those interested in timeless immersion and artifacts, museums are another affordable addition to a trip’s plans. Exhibits like The British Museum in London and the Smithsonian Museums in Washington, DC, are completely free, but even those like the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York are only $30 for adults and free for children. The Met also often features “pay what you wish” ticket options for New York residents and New York, New Jersey or Connecticut students. With this offer, any amount can be paid as long as the customer is paying some amount. Many museums also have deals like discounted entries on specific days, such as on the last Friday of each month past 6:00 P.M. (the Louvre in Paris), or free tickets for the last Sunday of every month (the Vatican Museum).

Nature

Even though we often think of vacations as a time to relax in an all-inclusive resort, or to buy tickets for excursions like city tours and historic sites, some of the best perks of traveling are the simple reminders that nature offers its beauty freely. Because Earth’s gifts and beauty vary from region to region, exploring a new country or area of the world also means exposure to diverse environments and scenery. From the mountainous peaks of the Appalachian Mountains to the white sands of Fiji, our planet has provided us with some of the most breathtaking landscapes that rival any man-made attraction. Nature is generously available to everyone, making traveling on a budget easy for adventure seekers. While more money usually results in luxury and pricey experiences, many often overlook the very presence of the Earth all around us, one that is free of such charges. One of my favorite parts about travel is the appreciation and gratitude it brings for Earth’s abundant terrains.

When planning a trip, the most realistic approach is to consider finances. However, with an open mind and a more informed outlook on the possibilities of travel, the burden of overspending disappears. Once we look beyond the stigma that vacation has to cost us our life savings, we will stop comparing our experiences to others’ and start to enjoy things that satisfy us reasonably. It is a privilege to live in a world where traveling is even possible, so it is imperative that we take advantage of the memories we can create.