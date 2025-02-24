Everything You Need to Know Before the 2025 Indycar Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s been several long months since the end of the 2024 IndyCar season and with the countdown to the upcoming season officially underway, it’s time to rev up your engines (bad joke?) and get back in gear for another year of racing. Here’s your go-to rundown of what happened in 2024 and the outlook for 2025.

Last Season Debrief

The 2024 Indycar season was not one to miss, but if you did (or you just need a refresh), these were the big moments that defined it. Chip Ganassi Racing Driver Alex Palou took home his second consecutive title win, fending off strong competition from drivers like Colton Herta of Andretti Global (finished second in the final driver standings) and Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske (finished third in the final driver standings). Josef Newgarden of Team Penske won his second consecutive Indianapolis 500 and was a name to look out for throughout the season, despite briefly being involved in a cheating scandal for allegedly using the “push-to-pass” software during race restarts. There were several other standout drivers throughout the season, including Will Power of Team Penske, Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren and Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing.

Stories of the Season

Although there’s sure to be more changes throughout the season, here are a few of the big stories to follow from the start.

In the media world, IndyCar announced a multi-year media rights contract with FOX, meaning they now have exclusive rights to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone. For any Formula One fans, you may recognize announcer Will Buxton on your screen as he will now be a lead announcer for the program.

Arrow Mclaren announced Tony Kanaan as their new team principal. Kanaan is a retired IndyCar sensation and winner of the 2013 Indianapolis 500 and the 2004 IndyCar Season.

Prema Racing is getting ready for their first ever season in IndyCar with well-known racing drivers Callum Illot and Robert Shwartzman. Former IndyCar and Formula One Driver Roman Grosjean will serve as their reserve driver for the season.

Drivers and Teams to Keep an Eye Out For

With so much talent from last season, there’s bound to be strong competition throughout the season. Here are a few drivers, teams and races you should look out for.

Alex Palou

Alex Palou, a three-time IndyCar champion and driver for Chip Ganassi Racing, will be the biggest driver to watch this season. After winning the 2023 and 2024 Drivers’ Championships, he’ll be eager to grab a consecutive third.

Pato O’Ward

After a few near misses in recent seasons, O’Ward, driver for Arrow Mclaren, will also be searching for his first IndyCar championship. O’Ward has won seven IndyCar races, his most recent at the Milwaukee Mile 250 in 2024. He’s been a consistent front-runner and a fast competitor for the past few seasons, and he’s bound to be fighting for wins again.

Colton Herta

Colton Herta is a driver for Andretti Global and a nine-time IndyCar race winner. With a second-place finish in the drivers’ championship last season, he’ll also be on the hunt for his first IndyCar championship and a few wins along the way.

Team Penske

Penske has been a force to be reckoned with for years in IndyCar, and 2025 will be no exception. Their driver lineup includes big names in motorsport like Josef Newgarden, Will Power and Scott McLaughlin. With 17 IndyCar Team Championships under their belts and eight race wins just last season, Team Penske will be on the search for more success in the coming months.

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chip Ganassi’s driver lineup this year includes Alex Palou, Scott Dixon and Kyffin Simpson, but the real stars of this lineup will be Dixon and Palou. With Palou as a three-time drivers champion and Dixon a six-time drivers champion, both will be gunning for another title. The only thing to outshine their competition against the rest of the field will be their competition against each other. Their dynamic is sure to add excitement to the grid.

PREMA Racing

While Prema may be new to the IndyCar grid, they’re not new to motorsport. Known for their success in racing series like karting and Formula 2, this team is behind some of the most talented drivers in racing right now, including Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri and Oliver Bearman. With such an impressive resume, it’s safe to say that many eyes will be on Prema this season.

109th Indianapolis 500 Grand Prix

This event, more commonly known as the Indy 500, is a can’t-miss and a must-watch for most, even those who don’t follow racing. It’s one of the most prestigious motorsport events in the world and is sure to be jam-packed with hours of wheel-to-wheel racing, on and off-track drama and some of the best traditions in IndyCar. The race will take place on May 25 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Streets of St. Petersburg

As the season opener, the St. Petersburg Grand Prix is sure to give a clearer preview of who this season’s championship frontrunners will be, with the top finishers grabbing an early lead in the points. It is also a gorgeous race to watch, taking place right off of Tampa Bay in downtown St. Pete on March 2. I’m excited to say that I will be in attendance for this one!

The 2025 IndyCar season is shaping up to be a good one, regardless of who takes the lead come that last race. From new talent joining the grid to the return of some fan favorites, there’s going to be an overload of intense racing, high speeds and surely some on and off-track drama. Whether you’re new to IndyCar or already a die-hard fan, this season’s sure to deliver moments you won’t want to miss. See you in St. Pete!