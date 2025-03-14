The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you been dreaming of your perfect bikini body? Well, I am here to tell you the good news. Congrats! You already have your bikini body. That’s because every body is a bikini body.

Diet culture and the media tell us that our bodies are never good enough. You’re either fat, skinny fat, too skinny, weak, too buff or just not as pretty as you used to be. Being a woman is impossible and fitting beauty standards is even more impossible.

Everyone knows the phrases: summer bodies are made in the winter, nothing tastes as good as skinny looks, a moment on the lips, forever on the hips.

And let’s not forget the most recent rebrands: hot girl summer, Pilates princess and the infamous Stairmaster trend.

All are working to push the idea that your body is not good enough yet, but if you do x, y and z, you’ll be happy.

But really, you can’t hate a body into one that you love. I’m not saying don’t work out or don’t eat healthy. Both of those things bring me a lot of joy. But every body is different and even if we all ate and moved the same way we’d still all look different.

That’s why it’s not ok to compare yourself to fitness influencers or even your friends. You were made to look different and until you can love yourself for what makes you unique, you won’t be happy.

Hot girl summer is not about what you wear or how tan you are, it’s about confidence. If you are spending time with people you love and doing relaxing things, you will feel good. The trick to feeling “hot” has nothing to do with what you look like. It’s your vibe.

Think about an idyllic hot girl in the summer. She probably has what you think is the perfect body, but more importantly, I bet you imagined her smiling. I bet you imagined her with friends or having fun. The good news is, you can enjoy all the good things summer brings just as you are. You don’t have to wait for your body to be what you consider to be perfect.

If you’re wondering why you thought this way, don’t be too hard on yourself. It is not your fault that you may have subconsciously been thinking this.

Diet culture and the media have been promoting this idea for years. It may look like things have gotten better, but really, they have just rebranded.

Fatphobia has crept its way back into the mainstream. With viral phrases like “big back” or “sweet treat,” people can feel shamed for eating just about anything or even just being really hungry.

Not to mention, the normalization of discussing celebrities’ bodies. It seems like after every red carpet, there’s another story about how this celebrity must be on Ozempic.

I think we’d all be better off if we stopped commenting on other people’s bodies. I know we can’t change the whole conversation, but you can make a change in your own life.

Set boundaries with your friends about what you are comfortable talking about. Focus on being a girl’s girl and work on feeling good rather than worrying about what you look like.

Being happy comes from fulfillment and joy. Focus on your connection with your friends or being the best you can be in school. Don’t waste this spring semester killing yourself in the gym or being hungry, because it is not worth it. You’re more likely to feel worse about yourself if you don’t get your desired results than if you just embraced how you look.

You don’t have to absolutely love every part of yourself. But you can work on accepting yourself for what you are and being grateful for all the things you do have.

You’ve always had your perfect bikini body. Now own it!