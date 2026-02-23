Edge and Expression: Alysa Liu’s Signature Style

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From figure skating performances to everyday life, Alysa Liu is redefining fashion, catching everyone’s attention with her signature alternative looks. Having retired from figure skating at 16, to returning two years later on her own terms, she is now dominating the ice at the 2026 Winter Olympics. With her return, Liu is challenging the rules of fashion and self-expression in figure skating.

One of the most prominent parts of her look is her striped and bleached halo hair. In an interview with NBC New York, Liu discussed how she adds a stripe to her hair every year, calling them “rings.” She explains that she started dyeing her hair at home and while she wanted a ginger color at first, she ended up going with something different. Liu’s hair alone brings a new perspective to figure skating self-expression. Many of the posts about her online have talked about her hair and how it has inspired others to change their own hairstyles.

Liu’s clothing pieces on the ice all have something in common: she chose them herself. In her recent interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Liu spoke about having a lot of creative control this time around. Liu explains that she picks her own costumes and, at times, even designs her own dresses before sending them to her designer. Liu goes into detail about how she has full control when it comes to figure skating, including what music she performs to and her schedule. Most importantly, Liu finds time for her passion and for herself, showing the importance of balancing her work and personal life while advocating for herself.

Liu’s creativity and control have allowed her to emerge as a fashion icon with signature looks such as her Nike minidresses. Liu continues to incorporate her style into her figure skating looks and everyday outfits.

One of my favorite parts about Liu’s look is her smiley piercing. Originally called a frenulum piercing, it has become a signature look for Liu, revealing it every time she smiles. Liu told one interviewer that she actually pierced her smiley herself with help from her sister. Facial piercings have always been seen as taboo or unprofessional, so seeing someone like Liu, a professional Olympic figure skater, having a visible piercing has been inspiring not only for me but for many others as well. Liu brings Gen-Z style and ideas into her fashion, straying away from social norms. Not only has Liu emerged as a champion on the ice, but also as a fashion icon, inspiring many across the globe with her hair, piercings and figure skating looks.