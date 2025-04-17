Documentary Recs from Your Favorite Thought Daughter

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Judging by the title, it’s probably obvious that I’m an unapologetically big fan of documentaries. Whether it’s about pop culture, history or true crime, if it’s on Netflix, I’ve probably seen it. Because of this somewhat unhealthy obsession, I’ve unfortunately sat through my fair share of shitty docs. Luckily for you, this also means I’ve collected a list of solid ones, a list I’m oh-so-graciously sharing with you. You’re welcome!

TRUE CRIME

“The Trails of Gabriel Fernandez”

This one made me cry, and I am not a crier. It’s a mini-series that serves to showcase the failure of the Department of Child and Family Services as a whole, using the totally preventable murder of Gabriel Fernandez as a painfully poignant illustration. It’s pieced together using interviews, but there are some reenactment sequences and footage that help unify the story. This series is nothing short of gut-wrenching. It definitely puts into perspective how evil human beings can be.

“Tell Them You Love Me”

This film was, in a word, bizarre. It tells the story of a “relationship” between a white professor (a married woman, might I add) and a nonverbal Black man with cerebral palsy. Without giving away too much, the movie raises a lot of questions about a lot of things. It explores the rights of disabled individuals while also unpacking themes of power, race and sexuality. I found it disturbing, disheartening and confusing, all at once.

“American Murder: The Family Next Door”

The Watts family murder was one of the first true crime cases I remember hearing about on the national news. The story is insane, and the doc pieces it together in a way that retains all of the brutality while also humanizing the victims. Although I saw this case unfold in real life, the film retells it as if it were happening in real time, giving you details in chronological order rather than building backward. A quick, compelling watch, but a heartbreaking story.

“Evil Genius”

This is another odd one. I’ve watched the entire miniseries twice, and I’m still left with questions. Basically, the documentary follows this extremely convoluted bank robbery plo,t which ended with a random man getting his head blown apart… with a bomb that was somehow strapped to his head? And that’s just the beginning. I initially watched this mini-series in one sitting because I kept getting drawn back in (and confused).

CULTS

“Sins of Our Mother”

There’s a lot going on in this series. It tells the story of the Vallow-Daybell family, their matriarch’s descent into the “Doomsday” cult, and her murder of two of the children, Tylee and JJ. This series was a one-weekend watch for me. The events were strung together using a bunch of different sources. Podcasts, phone calls, live interviews, body cam footage, you name it, they used it. I think this mix of media helped to make the story that much more gripping.

“Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey”

This one was a doozy. Essentially, every trigger warning under the sun could (and should) be given for this doc. The series analyzes Warren Jeffs and his cult, the Fundamental Church of Latter Day Saints. It focuses not only on the multitude of crimes Jeffs and other group leaders committed in the name of “God,” but also the power of brainwashing en masse. An extremely well-made recount of a sickening story.

“The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping”

In recent years, there’s been a lot of backlash concerning the teenage behavior modification industry. And rightfully so, these “services” are traumatizing at best and literal child abuse at worst. This series tells the story of Katherine Kubler (the director of the series) and her classmates’ harrowing experiences at Academy at Ivy Ridge using interviews as well as live footage of searches through the abandoned facility. One thing I really appreciated about this series was its emphasis on the victims. Of course, they talked about the people who ran Ivy Ridge, but the consequences of the trauma were at the forefront. Another super compelling, one-weekend watch.

“Escaping Twin Flames”

This one was so strange. It tells the stories of victims of the “Twin Flames Universe,” which is an online community that’s half-Tinder, half-spiritual MLM, all weird. Without spoiling it, there’s a lot of disturbing coercion involved, encouragement of illegal activities, you know, typical cult things. This was another quick watch, but be prepared to be confused.

SPORTS

“Athlete A”

This is technically another true-crime film, but since it so greatly intersects with the world of sports, I decided to put it in this category. It covers the stories of the victims of prolific sexual predator and former Team USA Gymnastics physician, Dr. Larry Nassar, especially Maggie Nichols. The film is actually called “Athlete A” because that was Nichols’s moniker while the investigations were ongoing. This film is a heartbreaking story of failure on so many levels; fortunately, it ultimately showcases the resilience of women and the power of unification.

“Untold – Johnny Football”

This documentary retells the story of the rise and fall of former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel. It’s not the most nuanced film ever created, but I think there’s something special about Johnny, now in his 30sthirties, reflecting his own past through the sobering lens of adulthood. It’s mainly pieced together using recent interviews and real footage from the early 2010s. An easy, fun watch for sports fans and non-fans alike.

P.S. All of the “Untold – …” documentaries are great except for the “Swamp Kings” one. Go Gators, though!

POP CULTURE

“Operation Varsity Blues – The College Admissions Scandal”

I don’t think this story is new to most college students, but this documentary is still a great watch. It covers the scandal of the ultra-wealthy trying to finagle their kids into elite schools. I was in high school when the case itself broke, and I wasn’t exactly shocked; I was just confused at the strategy. This film beautifully illustrates how deeply enmeshed intellectual elitism is with capitalism without saying the quiet part out loud.

“FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened”

This film was so interesting to me because it screamed “scam” from the very beginning. Maybe I’m a cynic, but any festival that declares itself the “cultural experience of the decade” with a website made on Wix isn’t one to be trusted, but I digress. The story follows the formulation of the FYRE festival and its prompt destruction, the whole thing going up in flames, both figuratively and literally! Although I wasn’t on the internet to see the firestorm that the FYRE fest caused, I think the film does a great job of incorporating that aspect into the storyline because it’s crucial to understanding the festival as a whole.

There are so many more great documentaries on Netflix alone that I could’ve gone on for at least three more pages. Documentaries are literally my favorite form of media, and I hope you enjoy a couple from this list. Like I said, from murder investigations to cult indoctrinations, I watch it all, and you should, too!