Dearest Gentle Reader, Waiting Is the Hardest Part: A Post-Bridgerton Reflection

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dearest gentle reader,

This Author dreads the season waiting up ahead.

The feeling I experienced after finishing season four of Netflix’s hit show “Bridgerton” mirrored post-concert depression. The rush, enjoyment and exhilaration were stopped abruptly at the end of eight episodes. Eight wonderful episodes. And like most concerts, your favorite artist will most likely return again, on their next tour. But, the wait is brutal. You’re stuck reminiscing on the joy once felt and hopeful to experience it again.

Now, we know that “Bridgerton” will return again. It was renewed for seasons five and six.

But for now, we are stuck rewatching what we have.

Part one of season four of “Bridgerton” was released on January 29, 2026. Part two was released almost a month later on February 26. The wait between part one and two was already dreadful for fans, and now the cycle begins again with season five in the works.

In the past, “Bridgerton” has taken about two years to release a new season. Seasons have been released in 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026. With this pattern, it can be expected that season five will come out in 2028.

However, the show has already begun production for season five, leaving fans hopeful that it will be released sooner than anticipated. And spoiler alert, the next season will dive into Francesca’s love story following the death of her husband, John.

So now, we wait. For what? For more “Bridgerton.”

And waiting is not always a bad thing.

This stagnant period can open doors to new shows, movies and books for us to delve into.

Maybe we start that new show our friend was telling us about. Maybe we pick up a book that’s been sitting on our shelf that we’ve been meaning to read.

Speaking of books, the “Bridgerton” television series is based on the book series written by Julia Quinn. If you’re like me, wondering how on Earth you are going to make it two more years without more “Bridgerton,” this could be your answer. The book series includes eight books, with storylines that have not been covered in the show yet.

For me, I do not like reading books after I watched their adaptation on television or in a movie. But, since four of the books have not been explored in Netflix’s adaptation yet, I still have uncharted territory. It is still exciting and unknown.

The feeling of enjoying something so much, being so invested and having to wait another year or two is so daunting. So what now? I guess I have to read the books to cure the hunger for more.