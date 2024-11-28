The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter break is approaching, and you know what that means…time to binge-read all those books on your to be read (TBR) list that the stress of fall semester has prevented you from sitting down and cracking open. However, these can’t just be any books. When I’m home for the holidays, I need a book that I can read while curled up with some hot cocoa by my Christmas tree. Or a book I can read while wearing a sweater and sitting outside a cafe with a latte. Even though the weather doesn’t change all that much during Florida’s fall and winters, immersing yourself in a cozy book is a great way to feel the seasonal vibes despite what it looks like outside.

Some of the following books I’ve read while some are on my TBR. I want to give a wide assortment of genres and lengths so that you can find a read that is perfect for you.

Mystery – The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

I read The Silent Patient a couple of years ago and it’s a great dark mystery novel for fall/winter.

The Summary: Artist Alicia Benson shoots her husband 5 times for seemingly no reason, they were always seen as a happy couple and had everything they ever wanted. Six years after the murder, we find Alicia in a mental health facility, she hasn’t spoken a single word since the killing. Theo is a therapist who wants to simultaneously help Alicia and uncover the true story of the murder. We watch as Theo tries to converse with Alicia to no avail. The only time we can understand what Alicia may be thinking is through her journal entries, which are dispersed throughout the book. In the first chapter, we learn that after she killed her husband, Alicia made a self-portrait painting, and at the bottom, she wrote one word: “ALCESTIS.” The book explains that Alcestis is a heroine of a Greek myth: “Alcestis willingly sacrifices her life for her husband, Admetus, dying in his place when no one else will.” (Michaelides, pg. 11)

This book keeps you hooked and ends in a huge twist. It’s a mid-sized book that is easy to get through. A cup of hot tea and a warm blanket would pair nicely with this mystery.

Historical Fiction – The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah

If you think historical fiction is not your thing, I don’t blame you, I didn’t either. However, after I read The Women by Hannah, I knew I had to give historical fiction more credit because that was one of the best books I’ve read all year. Although I haven’t read The Great Alone, I plan to soon; I know that Hannah is a great author. Her characters and writing style are beautiful, and I know The Great Alone will be no different.

The Summary: It’s 1974, and a soldier has just returned to his family from the Vietnam War as a changed man. When he loses his job, he decides to make an impulsive decision and move his wife and daughter out to rural Alaska. Leni, his thirteen-year-old daughter, searches for a place to belong in her parent’s tumultuous relationship. As winter approaches and the darkness of Alaska engulfs their lives, Leni and her mother realize they have somehow ended up alone in an unfamiliar place. This book showcases human fragility and determination in the face of love and loss.

Being a Hannah fan, I can say I am excited for late nights staying up reading The Great Alone. This book is a little bit on the longer side though.

Classic – The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde

The Picture of Dorian Gray is a classic fantasy novel that comments on gross vanity and taking responsibility for your actions.

The Summary: Dorian Gray sells his soul for eternal youth and beauty. As he progresses to a life of crime and evil, he maintains his good looks, however his soul is irreversibly damaged. A portrait of himself bears the brunt of his actions, changing externally as Dorian changes internally. Even in the end, Dorian can still see the toll that his chosen life has taken on him.

If you notice a theme throughout my picks, I like darker books. In my opinion, darker books are the vibes for fall and winter. The Picture of Dorian Gray is about 270 pages, but since it is a classic, the language is old, so it might take a little bit longer to get through.

Thriller – Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

I have yet to read Gone Girl but I have seen the movie (which I loved). Gone Girl is perfect for all my kinda insane gals who need a book to validate their dramatic tendencies. I’m kidding (maybe).

The Summary: Amy and Nick Dunne have been married for five years. They run into problems just as any couple might. However on the morning of their fifth wedding anniversary, Amy goes missing, and as the investigation continues, it seems Nick might be involved in her

disappearance. Through Amy’s diary entries, we learn about what she has been going through with Nick, which leads the reader to believe that he is borderline abusive. However, we learn that neither Nick nor Amy are reliable narrators. The book ends with a twist and comments on how far a person is willing to go to demand their partner’s love.

I am so excited to read Gone Girl. Sitting outside on a “cold” night with a reading light and Gone Girl might relieve some of the anxiety that I’ve accumulated this semester. It is a mid-length book.

Final Thoughts

My plans for the break are pretty much set: get through as many books as I can to heal my inner reader. Something I love to do is track my progress on GoodReads. I highly recommend this app for any reader, you can track progress, read and write book reviews, and find similar books you might like. I hope this list inspires you to crack a new book open this winter break.