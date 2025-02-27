Confessions of a Pop Girlie Who Finally Got Into Country Music

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For over twenty years, I was the pop girlie. If it was on the Billboard Top 100, I would listen to it. One Direction, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift were my ride-or-die artists. I’d belt out “What Makes You Beautiful” like it was a religious experience, and let’s not even talk about how many times I streamed “Blank Space” on repeat.

But country music? That was never my thing.

It all started on a random afternoon when I was casually scrolling through my Instagram feed and a post from an account I followed caught my attention. It was a video of Morgan Wallen performing “Last Night.” I didn’t think much of it at first, but something about his voice was different. It wasn’t the polished sound I was used to hearing in pop music – it was raw, honest and had charm to it.

It didn’t take long before I dove deeper into his discography. I started with popular tracks like “You Proof” and “Sand In My Boots,” and before I knew it, I was hooked. It wasn’t all banjos and twangy guitars like I expected. The songs had a contemporary feel and the lyrics told stories that were both relatable and heart-wrenching. It was country music in a way I could get behind: fun, bold and unapologetically real.

Once I’d started with Morgan Wallen, I thought, “Okay, let’s see what else is out there.” That’s when I found Luke Combs. I knew of him because of his mainstream success with “Fast Car,” but I never really gave his music a chance. When I finally hit play on “When It Rains It Pours,” I was immediately captivated. Luke’s voice had this warm, comforting quality to it, and his lyrics were packed with storytelling.

I dug into more of his tracks, and his style clicked with me. His songs weren’t just catchy – they were full of heart. “Beautiful Crazy” became an instant favorite. The song was simple, but packed with so much emotion and honesty. It wasn’t trying to be anything else – it was just real and I loved that.

And then came Megan Moroney, who knocked me off my feet with “Tennessee Orange.” Her sound was fresh, with a little pop sensibility mixed in, but the storytelling felt like pure country. There was something about the way she blended contemporary sounds with traditional country themes that felt both new and familiar, capturing a feeling of nostalgia and love in a personal, yet universal manner.

The lyrics were clever but also deeply relatable, and Moroney’s voice brought a level of authenticity that made every track feel real. “Am I Okay?” quickly became a favorite. It was lighthearted yet filled with depth — about learning to embrace healthy love without the chaos and drama. It was simple but real, and that’s what made it resonate with me.

At first, I was hesitant to fully dive into country music. I wasn’t about to completely ditch my pop playlists for cowboy boots and flannel shirts. But something about the laid-back, genuine feeling of country music just clicked with me. It made me slow down and appreciate the simplicity of a well-crafted song. There’s no pressure to be “perfect” in country music — it’s just about telling stories, and that’s what I connected with the most.

I used to think I was “too into pop” to enjoy anything else; that country music was for the people who wore cowboy boots and went to honky-tonk bars. Country wasn’t just some genre I had dismissed – it was a whole new world of emotions and experiences I didn’t even know I was missing. But, you don’t have to pick sides. You can explore different genres and find the ones that speak to you – whether it’s pop, country or something else entirely – and still enjoy your original favorites.

To all my fellow pop girlies (and anyone else who’s hesitant about the genre), don’t be afraid to give country music a shot – it might surprise you. Maybe one day, you’ll catch yourself adding some Morgan Wallen or Luke Combs to your playlist alongside your favorite pop hits.

Welcome to the country music club, y’all. You might just love it here.