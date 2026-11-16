This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the years, a single, fun-sized piece of plastic has taken the girl world by storm. As a self-diagnosed claw clip-aholic, I’ve watched them go from a simple way to throw your hair up to a full-on fashion statement, and I, for one, am 1000% here for it. But my obsession with claw clips started long before they became a fashion staple.

Growing up, my mom always had her hair twisted up in one of the many claw clips she owned or styled in a half-up, half-down look. Naturally, as a little girl who wanted to be just like her mom, I followed in her footsteps, and my love for claw clips was born. Back then, they were less of a fashion statement and more of a necessity for keeping our hair out of our faces in the Miami humidity. Little did I know that the same clips we reached for on a daily basis would eventually become some of the trendiest accessories in fashion.

Our collection back then was pretty simple. Most of the time, we chose those bright pink, purple, or white plastic clips that my mom’s hairdresser would leave behind after touching up her roots. You know the ones I’m talking about: those little rectangular salon clips that weren’t exactly cute but certainly got the job done. Eventually, I graduated to stealing my mom’s iconic tortoiseshell clips (because what mom in the 2000s didn’t own one?). Throw in a few colorful clips from children’s stores, and that was pretty much the extent of our collection. Nothing too fancy, nothing too expensive, and definitely nothing like the claw clips we see today, especially when it comes to price tags.

But how did the claw clip go from a practical household object to a must-have fashion accessory? Why was there a literal evolution taking place before our very eyes? I remember the comeback really taking off when I was in high school, at least in Miami. And if there’s one brand I remember being at the center of it all, it was Emi Jay.

Founded in 2009 by then-14-year-old Julianne Goldmark, Emi Jay has built its brand around chic, high-quality hair accessories with an emphasis on the little details. Think pastel pinks, floral prints, dainty designs and packaging that’s almost too pretty to throw away. Very girly, very clean, and very much the kind of thing you’d want sitting on your vanity. While the brand may be best known today for its iconic claw clips, including its signature Big Effing Clip, its collection has expanded into practically every corner of the hair world. From brushes and hair masks to styling creams, body mists and its popular Angelstick (which even comes in a mini keychain version), Emi Jay has turned everyday hair essentials into accessories that feel a little more luxurious (and oh-so-aesthetic).

Of course, Emi Jay isn’t the only brand that has hopped aboard the claw clip train. From SKIMS and Alo to Kitsch and Crown Affair, plenty of fashion and beauty brands have introduced their own takes on the accessory. Even luxury fashion houses like Miu Miu have joined in. Meanwhile, smaller but equally beloved brands like Karst and Kaxi have made their way into the claw clip conversation, each with quite the loyal following.

Now, as a certified claw clip enthusiast, I can tell you that not all clips are created equal. There are a few things I look for when deciding whether a clip is actually worth the money. First, two rows of teeth are a major plus, especially for those of us with thicker or curlier hair, as they provide a better grip and help keep everything in place. Another detail to pay attention to is whether the clip is double-walled, which generally makes it feel sturdier and more substantial. Finally, something you might not even think to check: whether the pieces are glued or screwed together. Clips assembled with screws tend to be more durable, which is especially important when you’re spending upwards of $30 on what is, at the end of the day, a piece of plastic.

For those interested in getting even more technical, TikTok creator AYEBEIBEI has an entire account dedicated to the “physics” behind claw clips (and yes, there’s actually a science to it). After doing some further research on TikTok, I noticed that Karst was a recurring favorite among beauty and fashion creators. While the brand is definitely on the pricier side and a little more under the radar, its clips check all the boxes: double-walled construction, two rows of teeth and screws rather than glue holding the pieces together. So, if you’re someone who wears claw clips practically every day, investing in one that’s built to last might be worth it.

However, I also know that not everyone wants to spend that much on a hair accessory, myself included. As much as I love the higher-end clips, most of them end up on my birthday and Christmas wish lists rather than in my shopping cart. Luckily, you don’t have to spend a fortune to find a good one. Amazon has some great dupes, including the RPZL Acetate Clip. While more affordable options might not always hold up as well over time, I’ve found that when it comes to appearance and how securely they hold your hair, they can still get the job done. Sometimes, it simply comes down to deciding what you’re willing to pay for: the design, the quality, or simply the brand name.

One catalyzing moment in the claw clip craze was the Chelsea Parke claw clip fiasco. Parke originally posted a TikTok showing herself casually styling her hair with a claw clip in a way that caught the media’s attention and inspired countless recreations. While it might seem like a simple half-up, half-down hairstyle, the look somehow took on a life of its own, becoming a whole trend with a name of its own. I would describe the Chelsea Parke look as a style typically worn with perfectly blown-out hair, creating a poof of volume at the top of the head. Rather than positioning the clip toward the middle of the back of your head, as you would with the more relaxed, “OG” version, Parke’s technique lifts the hair higher, creating a fuller, more voluminous effect. It’s a subtle difference, but one that completely transforms the look. Just like that, a hairstyle we’ve all been doing for years suddenly had a whole new identity.

It’s clear that claw clips have become more than just a way to keep your hair out of your face. Influencers are constantly posting videos of themselves making messy updos look effortlessly chic, girls are matching their clips to their outfits and some even have entire collections dedicated to different colors, shapes and designs. I personally have a designated claw clip basket both back home and in my college apartment, which is a little scary when I think about how many clips that must add up to. I even have friends with those spinning claw clip holders, which are so cute and aesthetic that I’m tempted to get one myself.

Thinking back to when we’d just grab a random clip from CVS or somewhere around the house to throw our hair up, it’s crazy to see how we’ve reached the point of having designated storage spaces for them. What was once something we barely gave a second thought to has become an accessory we carefully pick out, collect and sometimes spend a little too much money on. Whether it’s a $5 Amazon find or a $35 Emi Jay clip, there’s something for every style and budget. So why not start a collection of your own? Just don’t be surprised when one clip turns into an entire basket.

(Not sponsored, just genuinely obsessed!)