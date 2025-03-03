The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED AND YOU WILL LIKE IT!” Chappell Roan exclaimed on Instagram Sunday.

When I saw the first installment of the ongoing series of photos Chappell posted last Tuesday night, I didn’t even have to eat dinner because I had already been fed.

Mother is back, but instead of her signature curly locks, she is sporting a fierce slick back bun and wearing a full suit and tie (think Leonardo Dicaprio in “Wolf of Wall Street” if he served). Don’t even get me started on her makeup: the perfect mix of the classic Chappell drag meets office siren.

This new look caught my attention immediately. Under that post, she writes:

“THE LAWYER ⍟

ur ex’s worst nightmare + she gets the job DONE ✔︎✔︎✔︎

Pre-order The Giver – Lawyer Edition 7” available now

(ง’̀-‘́)ง

Ps keep our eyes peeled, she may be on a billboard in your town”

She Gets the Job Done!!

If you are unaware, “The Giver” is an unreleased song of Roan’s that she sang as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live in early November 2024. Unfortunately, if you try to look for the performance online, it has been deleted from YouTube. The only way to get a sneak peak if you didn’t hear it live is by listening to the crappy twice-recorded versions from shady Spotify accounts; but let me tell you, when it comes to this song, she gets the job DONE.

“The Giver” is seriously the only “country” song I can tolerate. You know an artist is good when they bend the rules of all the genres they enter and come out with masterpieces, and Roan has done exactly that.

In typical Chappell Roan fashion, “The Giver” is a satirical spin on the “country boy” image, including lines like “Ain’t got antlers on my walls, but I sure know mating calls,” and “Girl I don’t need no pickup truck revving loud to pick you up.”

And of course, in the chorus department she never misses, she sings:

“So you ain’t gotta tell me, it’s just in my nature | so take it like a taker | ‘cause baby I’m a giverrrrrrrrrr!”

After some more hit lines, Roan then proceeded to look directly into the camera and speak her truth to the audience watching at home, and I’m sure it had some unsuspecting families sitting around real quiet.

“All you country boys saying you know how to treat a woman right…well only a woman knows how to treat a woman right!” Roan said.

Our Midwest Princess is back and I am 100% here for it.

Your Honor, Chappell Roan

So you might still be asking, “What is all this lawyer stuff about then??? and what billboards???”

For the past couple of weeks, billboards have been popping up around the country with the one, the only, Lawyer Roan. The billboards display messages such as, “Your Ex’s Worst Nightmare” and “She Gets the Job Done.” On all boards, you are prompted to call 620-HOT-TO-GO (620-468-8646), which is where the fun really starts.

When you call the number, it prompts you to choose from a menu to hear from the dentist, the attorney’s office, the plumber, “other construction services,” and the private investigator. I highly recommend you call the number and go through all the options to hear snippets of the unreleased tune.

So far, Roan has opened the pre-sale for her limited edition 7” vinyls of “The Giver – Lawyer edition” and “The Giver – Plumber Edition.” I suspect she will be releasing a vinyl for all the other characters that she has created, but what I’m most excited to see is how their design will differ once they are shipped out.

We already know that the covers and vinyls themselves look different, but I hope there is a special message that you can only receive from the character corresponding to your vinyl. A girl can dream, right?

Overall, I think this is the perfect first big gag/PR stunt regarding merch for Roan and honestly I hope she brings fun stuff like this back. Who doesn’t love cryptic messages and fake phone calls? Roanalready has a larger-than-life brand and this just adds to the magic.

New Album When???

A single is great, but what does this mean for a new album? Well, Roan has yet to officially set a release date for her new album, but she has teased multiple times on Instagram that one is coming.

Roan’s Producer Dan Nigro revealed that the duo have already completed at least five songs for the new album according to a New York Times interview.

For all my die-hard Chappell Roan fans I would just like to have a moment of silence for the fact that we will finally be getting “The Subway,” an unreleased song that Roan sang at the 2024 NYC Governors Ball Music Festival.

I am so insanely excited for the new album and you probably won’t want to be around me the week it does because I’m sure I’ll be the most insufferable superfan you’ve ever met. All I can say for now, is fellas better hide your ladies because my lawyer is coming for you, and she gets the job done!