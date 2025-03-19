The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Your favorite sex educator here to rapid-fire answer the internet’s most asked “Can I get pregnant…?” questions!

Can I get pregnant from precum?

Yes!

Can I get pregnant on my period?

Yes.

Can I get pregnant using birth control?

Yup. There is no birth control method that is fully effective.

Can I get pregnant with an IUD?

Yes, but it’s unlikely. Fewer than 1 out of 100 women with an IUD will get pregnant each year.

Can I get pregnant after ovulation?

Yes, an egg can be fertilized 12-24 hours after ovulation (when the egg is released from the ovary). However, ovulation can technically occur during any phase of the menstrual cycle, so this may be challenging to track.

Can I get pregnant days before ovulation?

Yes, it is possible to get pregnant by having sex before ovulation because sperm can survive in the reproductive tract for up to 5 days.

Can I get pregnant with PCOS?

Depends. Talk to your doctor as polycystic ovary syndrome is a common cause of infertility, but it is treatable.

Can I get pregnant during perimenopause?

Yes, but the chances are decreased.

Can I get pregnant from dry sperm?

Nope! And are you okay? Why are you putting dry sperm up there?

Can I get pregnant from sperm in water?

No, it would almost be impossible for sperm to reach the vagina through water, much less survive. But if you are having intercourse in the water and the sperm is ejaculated in or near the vagina, then you can definitely get pregnant.

Can I get pregnant if I don’t have a period?

Depends. If you have primary amenorrhea, meaning you are over 15 and have never had a period, then you can potentially get pregnant. This is because ovulation occurs before our first periods. If you have secondary amenorrhea, meaning you had your period and it has stopped for over three months, then it depends on the cause of the amenorrhea. So talk to your doctor to discover the root cause to find out if you can get pregnant.

Can I get pregnant if my tubes are tied?

Unfortunately, yes. Three to five percent of women with their tubes tied later reported an unplanned pregnancy.

Can I get pregnant quickly after a miscarriage?

Yes, you can get pregnant as soon as two weeks after a miscarriage. But can and should are different things, so talk to your doctor to get more guidance on the right move.

Can I get pregnant without sex?

Yes! IVF makes it possible to get pregnant without intercourse. But if you are just a girl who is worried about getting pregnant, don’t worry, you won’t be getting pregnant if you don’t have sex or IVF.

Can I get pregnant with endometriosis?

Yes, but it may be more difficult.

Can I get pregnant even with a condom?

Yes! Around one in five women a year using condoms will get pregnant.

Can I get pregnant from the pull-out method?

Absolutely. The pull out method is only around 78% effective.

Can I get pregnant standing up?

Yes, there is no position that makes you less likely to get pregnant during or after sex.

Can I get pregnant sitting on my boyfriend’s lap?

Not if you are just sitting.

Can I get pregnant on my first time?

Definitely.

Can I get pregnant right after giving birth?

Yes. You can get pregnant around three weeks after giving birth. Most doctors recommend 18 months in between pregnancies, so use contraceptive methods during this period.

The Bottom Line: If sperm meets egg, pregnancy is possible — no matter the position, timing or the myths you’ve heard. If you’re trying to avoid pregnancy, use reliable birth control. If you’re trying to conceive, talk to a doctor about the best approach. And if you’re just here because you’re curious…well, now you know!