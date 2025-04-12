The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

I love to create stuff, but I wouldn’t describe myself as the most artistically inclined person. I enjoy all types of art, but most of all, I love the experience of working on a project and having my work pay off.

I started to learn how to crochet because my roommate was really good at it, and truthfully, I thought it could be a good bonding experience to have her teach me. It was much harder to do than I had imagined. She moved her hook and yarn effortlessly and I seemed to fumble more than succeed in my stitches.

But when I completed my first granny square, I was so proud of myself. Soon, I started new projects and began gifting all my work to my friends and family.

Crocheting is now one of my favorite hobbies and probably one of the skills I am most proud of.

It’s a fun pastime and creative outlet. For some, it can even help them focus.

Josephine Tu is a psychology and women’s studies double major at UF. She’s been crocheting since high school and now has her own crocheting small business.

“I tend to crochet in class a lot because it helps me stay focused and it also kind of helps me keep myself engaged in the class,” Tu said.

She is also a co-lead for the crocheting club, Crafting Care at UF. This service-based club teaches members how to crochet, and all creations get donated to local or even international charities. The club provides all the materials for students.

“Our primary focus is to provide a method of easily accessible learning for students,” Tu said.

The club also has a fashion aspect, where crocheters can design and make wearable crocheted outfits and the final products are displayed in a fashion show.

Clubs like these are just one example of how crocheting can help grow your community.

Isabella Ortiz, the president of Crafting Care, is also a small business owner of her own crocheting brand, @crochizzydesigns. It started off with gifts she was making for her friends. She made a crocheted cat hat and her friend wore it on campus.

“All of a sudden, my phone got flooded with messages asking to place an order,” Ortiz said.

Now, Ortiz helps advise the other club members on how to run a small business successfully.

The club members really value the community connections they can form with club events and projects.

“So many people know how to crochet, but they don’t know many crocheters. It’s very easy to make friends and connect with others at our events,” Ortiz said.

Not only is crocheting fun, but it can also be a thoughtful and inexpensive gift. Plus, you get to connect with other crocheters and keep learning from each other.

You can start by watching YouTube tutorials, which is my favorite way to learn, or you can find a friend or join a club. Many of the members of Crafting Care, like Ortiz, learned from their family members and can pass down their generational knowledge.

There are countless apps and free patterns online, too.

“It may seem intimidating at first, but I believe crocheting is very beginner-friendly and very rewarding because it is so versatile,” Tu said.

Don’t let fear stop you from learning your next favorite hobby. Keep up with Crafting Care on their Instagram: @ craftingcare_