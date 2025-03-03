Bhad Bhabie vs. Alabama Barker: Breaking Down the Beef

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Celebrity drama is nothing new, but the ongoing beef between rapper Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker has taken things to another level. What started as subtle shade quickly escalated into full-blown diss tracks, accusations and internet trolling. If you’re struggling to keep up, here’s a full breakdown of their feud—from its messy origins to the latest diss tracks making headlines.

Who is Bhad Bhabie?

Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Bregoli, skyrocketed to fame in 2016 after her viral Dr. Phil appearance and the infamous “Cash Me Outside” moment. She turned internet infamy into a rap career, landing a record deal with Atlantic and dropping hits like “Hi Bich” and “Gucci Flip Flops.” Over the years, she’s remained a controversial figure, known for her unfiltered attitude, social media feuds and business ventures, including OnlyFans.

Who is Alabama Barker?

Alabama Barker is the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and model Shanna Moakler. She’s grown up in the spotlight, gaining a following through social media and reality TV appearances. With her dad married to Kourtney Kardashian, Alabama is also part of the extended Kardashian-Jenner circle. She’s made a name for herself as an influencer, frequently posting fashion content and glimpses into her life.

What is Their Beef About?

The drama between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker started in December 2024 when Bhad Bhabie accused Alabama Barker of attempting to engage with her partner, Le Vaughn, during a brief separation. Le Vaughn, who is not only Bhad Bhabie’s boyfriend but also the father of her child, was alleged to have misled Alabama about his relationship status. Alabama refuted these claims, stating she had no interest in Le Vaughn and was misinformed about his availability. She emphasized her disinterest in being involved with someone accused of abusive behavior. However, things escalated quickly, leading to public insults, diss tracks and more. At the core of their feud are accusations of copying, clout-chasing and disrespect. Bhad Bhabie has repeatedly mocked Alabama’s image, from her looks to her relationships, while Alabama has defended herself and dismissed Bhad Bhabie’s obsession with her.

Here’s a detailed timeline of their ongoing conflict:

December 2024: Feud Ignition

December 17, 2024: Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) announces her breakup with Le Vaughn, her boyfriend and father of her child, via an Instagram Story. In the same post, she accuses Alabama Barker of attempting to “steal” Le Vaughn during their brief separation.

December 18, 2024: Alabama responds with a TikTok video, lip-syncing to a track implying indifference to the drama, captioned, “I’d never want a BUM.”

January 2025: Diss Tracks and Accusations

January 10, 2025: Bhad Bhabie releases a diss track titled “Over Cooked,” produced by Le Vaughn. The song contains allegations about Alabama’s personal life, including rumored relationships with artists like Tyga and Soulja Boy, and hints at a pregnancy and abortion.

January 12, 2025: Alabama refutes the claims made in “Over Cooked,” stating on her Instagram Story: “I have never been pregnant, never had an abortion and have never been alone with Tyga or Soulja Boy.” She labels the allegations as “a sad baseless attempt to gain attention.”

February 2025: Escalation and Family Involvement

February 7, 2025: Alabama releases her own diss track, “Cry Bhabie,” where she criticizes Bhad Bhabie’s inability to move on from Le Vaughn and mocks her for perpetuating the feud.

February 20, 2025: Bhad Bhabie mocks Alabama by adopting a platinum blonde hairstyle and heavy makeup, mirroring Alabama’s look in a TikTok video. This act is perceived as a deliberate attempt to imitate and ridicule Alabama.

February 25, 2025: Bhad Bhabie escalates the conflict with another diss track, “Ms. Whitman.” The accompanying music video features a Travis Barker look-alike and includes disparaging remarks about Alabama, her father Travis Barker and her stepmother Kourtney Kardashian.

Alabama’s Response and Where Things Stand Now

Alabama has not directly responded to “Ms. Whitman” yet but has thrown subtle shade on social media.

She called Bhad Bhabie’s attempts to copy her style “flattering” and dismissed the drama.

Fans are waiting to see if Alabama will fire back with another diss track or let the feud die down.

Final Thoughts

This beef has gone from petty social media drama to full-blown diss tracks, and it doesn’t seem like either side is backing down. Whether Alabama responds with new music or ignores the drama, one thing is clear—this is one of the messiest celebrity feuds of 2025 so far.