Beyond the Glamour: What is it Like to be a UF Dazzler?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

The Gator Nation owes a big part of its game day spirit to the Dazzlers. With their extravagant outfits and glittery pom poms, UF dancers are in the core of our school spirit. Executing energetic dance moves on the sidelines and performing jaw-dropping routines during halftime, they know exactly how to get everybody fired up. Football, basketball, soccer, gymnastics… the Dazzlers are always there to reflect the crowd’s energy and support our teams to victory.

However, being a UF Dazzler involves much more than just the glamour of applauded presentations. Behind their cool performances, pretty outfits and flawless makeup, there’s constant dedication and commitment to balance an intense schedule of training and rehearsals with schoolwork. After all, dance is a highly demanding sport, and our dancers face the challenges of being student athletes.

In an interview with Her Campus UFL, freshman Jaida, 18, opened up about what it is like to be a Dazzler. In the conversation, Jaida broke down her routine, shared the demands of being a dancer in college, gave an insight into game days and revealed her favorite outfits. Her first-year experience in the team uncovers the behind the scenes of the life of a UF Dazzler.

The Routine: Balancing Dance, Academics and College Life

The day of a Dazzler is far from being boring or having too much free time. As a full-time student, Jaida has to coordinate dance practices and workouts with schoolwork to avoid falling behind. Even with dance responsibilities and outside work, she still manages to reserve time slots for studying and completing assignments.

Although she has a weekly routine and training plan to follow, every day is different. As class times vary, Jaida adapts her plans to cover all her responsibilities and stay on track with her commitments.

“I have a routine, but my days aren’t the same every single day because I have different times [that] I have classes, and I have some days where I don’t have class and I work,” Jaida said.

The Demands of Practice and Workouts

The Dazzlers’ practice and workout schedules are specific to each sports season. Currently, the team trains for about three and a half hours twice a week, with additional hour-long workouts. However, this practice plan is subject to changes depending on the demand level of each season/semester.

The dance team usually practices at the same facility as the cheer team. Alongside, the two teams not only rehearse their specific routines and choreographies, but complete conditioning and endurance training that help prepare their bodies for long game days.

The Football vs. Basketball Season Experience

Jaida shared that football season was considerably more demanding than basketball season has been so far. With more frequent rehearsals, longer workout sessions, busy Saturday schedules, recurring out-of-state trips and the well-known Florida summer heat, fall semester took a lot from her.

“Football games were very long. They were super draining because it was so hot outside. By the time Sunday came, I needed all day to recover,” Jaida said.

While we all tailgate and enjoy time with friends and family on football game days, the Dazzlers give all they have to cheer our players up and fill the Swamp with unmatched energy. They arrive at least five hours before kickoff, finalize rehearsals, perform at different pregame events and stay on their feet for hours dancing and jumping on the sidelines.

“We would go back to the locker room, chill, and have probably 45 minutes to an hour to recover because at that point, we’d been going for two or three hours already,” she said.

Now, basketball season is less time consuming and requires fewer practices. With fewer practices and less demanding game days, Jaida believes the basketball atmosphere is intimate as the Dazzlers stay close to both players and fans most games.

“Basketball games are usually on Tuesdays and Thursdays or the weekend, so we would miss a workout for a game,” Jaida said.

The Glam and the Challenges of Costumes

On game days, the Dazzlers don’t attract the crowd’s attention just with choreography. Their extravagant outfits are the key to complement their glamorous performances. The dancers wear different combinations of sets and shoes depending on the sport and gameday vibe. Although iconic, many of these outfits aren’t comfortable to dance in and can restrict movement to some degree. Besides the challenges, their fashion decisions always impress us viewers. And of course, Jaida has her favorite outfits – and personal struggles too!

“I love sequins, but my hair always gets caught in them. It’s very painful. My all-time favorite is the white sequin one-shoulder outfit. But I can’t dance the best in it. Asymmetrical tops just don’t work for me,” Jaida shared.

Conclusion

Although we just see their game day performances, being a UF Dazzler involves much more than what is publicly noticed. Our school’s dance team is made of discipline, teamwork, dedication, self-discipline, courage and school spirit. Close to the end of her freshman year, Jaida is confident that being a Dazzler has forever marked her college journey and made her realize how happy and grateful she is to be a Gator.

So next time you see the Dazzlers performing at a game, now you know all the behind-the-scenes efforts that go into each of their dance moves.