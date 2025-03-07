Best Romantic Comedies

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

As a self-proclaimed movie fanatic, I’ve spent countless hours diving into the world of romantic comedies, whether that meant laughing at Sandra Bullock proposing to Ryan Reynolds in “The Proposal,” swooning at Heath Ledger serenading Julia Stiles as Kat Stratford in “10 Things I Hate About You” or yelling “FINALLY!” at my TV during the dramatic finale of “When Harry Met Sally.” Over the years, I’ve made it my personal mission to watch as many classics as I can and also find hidden gems. While Valentine’s Day may be a few weeks behind us, I know that my fellow hopeless romantics don’t need a holiday to indulge in a good guilty pleasure rom-com. All that said, here are my top five romantic comedies.

“When Harry Met Sally” (1989)

This is my all-time favorite romantic comedy movie ever. I’ve watched it no less than fives times and am sure to clock in a few more within the next year. It has the perfect trope for everyone, somehow including friends to lovers, enemies to lovers and a 10-year long slow burn (yeah, 10 years). Ending with a dramatic and long anticipated love confession, this movie is sure to leave you asking the age-old question: can men and women really just be friends?

“Serendipity” (2001)

My second favorite rom com (only to “When Harry Met Sally”), “Serendipity” is also a hidden gem in this genre. Intertwining themes of fate, destiny and soulmates, this is a dream of a romantic comedy. When Jonathon (played by John Cusack) and Sara (played by Kate Beckinsale) stumble upon each other in New York, they decide to leave their relationship up to fate in the form of a five-dollar bill and a name in a book. In a creative twist of the “right person, wrong time” trope, this story is a must watch for all hopeless romantics who love a good slow burn love story.

“Mystic Pizza” (1988)

“Mystic Pizza” is without a doubt one of the most underrated romantic comedies. Released in 1988, it follows three best friends working in a small-town pizza shop as they navigate their various romantic relationships and future lives. Featuring Julia Roberts in one of her breakout roles, “Mystic Pizza” is funny, sweet and a perfect comfort movie for a weeknight.

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” (2003)

If you haven’t seen this movie, I’m almost positive you’ve at least seen Kate Hudson in that gorgeous yellow dress, which is honestly reason enough to watch. “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” follows Andie, a young journalist writing an article about how to drive a guy away, and Ben (played by Matthew McConaughey), who has simultaneously made a bet that he can make any girl fall in love with him. They both conveniently pick each other as their targets, ultimately leading to a two-hour long game of cat and mouse filled with moments of undeniable chemistry. A classic for a reason, “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” is a must watch for all rom com lovers.

“Say Anything” (1989)

Although I’m sure everyone’s seen the iconic scene of John Cusack standing outside a girl’s house with a boombox in his hand, I have yet to find a number of people who’ve actually watched this movie. This wholesome romance follows the story of two recent high school grads from different social groups. Diane, the brainy teen heading to London for school, is relentlessly pursued by Lloyd, the underachiever with an unknown future. A classic rom com with a fairytale ending, this movie is one to watch!

Honorable Mentions:

“13 Going On 30” (2004) – A heartwarming combo of friends-to-lovers romance and a hint of childhood nostalgia, this rom com starring Jennifer Garner is one of my favorites. “Love, Actually” (2003) – A romantic comedy (and also a Christmas movie), “Love, Actually” intertwines several love stories together and is sure to warm your heart from Valentines to Christmas.

Although I’m sure I missed some fan favorites, (“The Proposal,” “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” “Notting Hill” – I see you!), these are my must-watch movies in the genre. Whether you’re a diehard rom-com fan or just looking for a reliable feel good to round off your day, these films are guaranteed to bring you the perfect mix of love and laughter. From timeless 2000’s gems to doses of 80’s nostalgia, each of these movies serves as a reminder that love actually is all around. (Catch that reference?) So, grab your favorite snack and let these stories sweep you off your feet! Happy (late) Valentines!