Battle of the Bowls

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bowls are everywhere right now. What used to be a simple plate of food has been rebranded into the ultimate trendy meal: the bowl. Taco? Make it a taco bowl. Cheeseburger? Cheeseburger bowl. Salad? Obviously, a bowl. Somewhere along the way, bowls went from a convenient way to eat lunch to a full-blown food phenomenon and honestly, we’re not mad about it. For busy college students, bowls check all the boxes: quick, customizable and easy to eat between classes. With the bowl craze only getting bigger heading into 2027, fast-casual spots are battling it out for the title of best bowl in the game. Chains like CAVA, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Bolay are all serving customizable meals packed into one convenient dish. But when it comes to flavor, price, portion size and customization, which bowl actually wins?

Round 1: Customization

Customization is arguably the reason bowls became so popular in the first place. The ability to build a meal exactly how you want it is especially appealing when everyone has different tastes or dietary restrictions. All three restaurants follow a similar setup: an assembly-line style counter where customers choose a base, protein, toppings and sauces before heading to the register. While the process is similar, the variety each restaurant offers is where things start to differ.

Chipotle offers about 22 topping options, ranging from classic proteins like chicken, steak and barbacoa to toppings like corn salsa, fajita veggies and lettuce. The options are familiar, which is part of why Chipotle has remained such a popular choice for years.

CAVA takes customization to another level with around 35 toppings inspired by Mediterranean cuisine. Options like hummus, roasted vegetables, olives and feta allow customers to create bowls with unique flavor combinations.

Bolay sits somewhere in the middle with 28 toppings, but it stands out for its range of ingredients. Instead of focusing on one type of cuisine, Bolay offers everything from noodles and sweet potatoes to salmon and Asian-inspired sauces.

While CAVA wins for having the largest number of toppings, Bolay arguably takes the lead when it comes to overall variety.

Round 2: Flavor

Customization is important, but flavor is where the real competition begins.

Chipotle has built its reputation on bold, smoky Mexican flavors. Grilled meats, seasoned cilantro-lime rice and signature salsas create a combination that’s instantly recognizable. Toppings like corn salsa, pico de gallo, lettuce and, of course, guacamole and queso add even more flavor to an already strong lineup.

CAVA offers a completely different flavor profile. Mediterranean ingredients like feta, olives, hummus and garlic sauces bring tangy, fresh flavors. Instead of smoky heat, you get layers of savory, citrusy notes that make the bowl feel lighter yet still satisfying. Fan favorites like tzatziki and garlic sauce often end up stealing the show.

Bolay’s flavor profile is harder to pin down because it pulls inspiration from several cuisines. Some bowls lean toward Tuscan flavors, while others incorporate Asian-inspired sauces or classic comfort ingredients. One thing that sets Bolay apart from the others is its inclusion of seafood options like salmon.

Flavor ultimately comes down to personal preference, but Chipotle and CAVA both stand out for having signature tastes that people crave again and again.

Round 3: Price

For college students, price is always part of the decision.

Chipotle bowls typically fall into the mid-range price category. A standard chicken or veggie bowl usually costs between $9 and $13, while steak, barbacoa or double-protein options can push the price to $13–$17 depending on the location. And of course, Chipotle is famously known for its extra guacamole charge, which can add about four dollars to the total.

CAVA tends to be slightly more expensive, reflecting its wide range of fresh ingredients. Most bowls fall between $13 and $16, though specialty bowls like the Harissa Avocado or Spicy Lamb can reach around $18.

Bolay sits in a similar range to CAVA. The average Bolay bowl typically costs $14 to $19, with a Regular Bol (three toppings and one protein) costing around $14, and a Large Bol with two proteins landing closer to $18 or $19.

Overall, while none of the bowl spots are exactly cheap, the portion sizes and customization options make them feel like a reasonable value for a full meal.

Round 4: Portion Size

Portion size can be the deciding factor for many bowl lovers, especially if leftovers are part of the plan.

In true Chipotle fashion, their bowls are often packed to the brim, sometimes barely closing under the foil lid. It’s not uncommon for a Chipotle bowl to stretch into two meals.

CAVA bowls are slightly more balanced in portion size. The ingredients are fresh and flavorful, but the topping portions tend to be smaller and less filling.

Bolay bowls are generous and filling thanks to their hearty grains and proteins. Combinations that include noodles often feel heartier and are a great option if you’re looking for something that will keep you full for hours.

So who actually wins the Battle of the Bowls?

The real answer might be that the bowl trend itself is the winner. With so many customizable options available, there’s a bowl out there for everyone. Whether you’re craving smoky Mexican flavors, Mediterranean ingredients or something hearty and filling, the perfect bowl is just a build-your-own order away.