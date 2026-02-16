Bad Bunny Takes Over the Super Bowl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past weekend, Bad Bunny took over the Super Bowl halftime show. With over 128 million viewers, his performance was nothing short of unforgettable. Making history, he became the first artist to perform only in Spanish at the halftime show. His performance was highly anticipated, facing not only excitement but also backlash from conservative organizations. Many people couldn’t wait to see what Bad Bunny had in store, especially after his speech at the Grammys. From surprise appearances to electric poles, Bad Bunny’s performance encapsulated the Latino experience and what it really means to be “American.”

The halftime show began with an opening sequence of people working in sugar cane fields. This depicts the working-class of Latinos, especially in the United States. Bad Bunny began with “Titi Me Pregunto” and can be seen walking by different vendors, such as the Piragua Stand, which sells shaved ice, a staple in Puerto Rican culture. As Bad Bunny continues to walk through the field, he passes by a taco vendor and a jewelry vendor. These spots show different people and how they make a living, and how they are all a small part of a larger culture and shared identity.

The show continues in Bad Bunny’s iconic “La Casita,” which is the little house where celebrities such as Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, Young Miko, Jessica Alba and Karol G make an appearance. During this part, Bad Bunny performs several songs such as “Yo Perreo Sola,” “Safaera,” “Party,” and “VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR.” Bad Bunny then falls into Casita, briefly plays “Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee then transitions into “EoO.”

La Casita is significant as it showcases a traditional Puerto Rican house with bright colors, and these houses are becoming less prominent in different parts of Puerto Rico due to gentrification. On the screen, the apo concho is shown, which is the mascot for Bad Bunny’s Grammy-winning DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS album. Bad Bunny comes back into the frame and says, “The reason why I am here is that I never stopped believing in myself, and you should believe in yourself too.” He then sings “Monaco,” which transitions into a (real) wedding and a surprise appearance by Lady Gaga. Lady Gaga’s appearance wasn’t as random as some would think. Bad Bunny has always been a fan of her music, sobringing her out was a special moment for Bad Bunny as she sang a salsa version of “Die With a Smile.” The song then turns into “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” where the camera pans towards the wedding and all the guests, highlighting a child sleeping on a row of chairs, a nod for traditional Latino weddings lasting long hours.

“NUEVAYoL” begins to play, and the set changes into New York-style streets and shops including bodegas, nail salons and barbershops while Bad Bunny pays homage to the Puerto Rican diaspora of New York. This includes a special appearance from “Toñita,” owner of Brooklyn’s Caribbean Social Club, who hands Bad Bunny a shot. We then see an emotional scene of Bad Bunny handing a young child (a younger version of himself) a Grammy, symbolizing how his dreams have come true.

The last special guest was Ricky Martin, who appeared with a rendition of “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii. Bad Bunny then climbs an electric pole, singing “El Apagón.” Bad Bunny then sings CAFé CON RON” as people with flags from Latin America and the Caribbean appear running on the field.

As the show closes, Bad Bunny mentions various Latin American countries, showing what “America” really is. Bad Bunny shows a football with the words “Together, we are America” as a billboard behind him reads “the only thing more powerful than hate is love.” The The performencecloses off with “DtMF” and Bad Bunny begins to walk off with flags of Latin American and Caribbean countries following him.