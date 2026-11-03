ARIRANG: The Return 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After over a decade of shaping K-Pop and the music industry, BTS is back, and their return reflects far more than just singing and dancing. BTS’ 2026 album, ARIRANG, featured 14 new songs and five music videos, showcasing rap verses, vocals and choreography that ultimately developed into their ongoing world tour. However, beyond performances and music, the album carries a richer meaning, drawing on Korea’s cultural history and the group’s past to create a project that stunned fellow ARMYs (BTS fan group), new listeners and the K-Pop music scene.

For many fans around the globe, the group’s 2022 hiatus ended an era. Four years ago, the seven-member group was forced to temporarily split in order for the members to fulfill Korea’s mandatory military service requirement. The news left fans devastated, as the group had spent nine years since their debut creating, performing and inspiring the world. Yet rather than stepping away from the music industry entirely, the members spent this time developing solo paths to creativity. Some of their most notable hits include hit pop songs like “Seven” and “3D” by Jungkook, “Like Crazy” by Jimin, and “Wild Flower” by RM. Other spotlights include new Youtube vlogs and television productions like Jungkook and Jimin’s Disney+ Series “Are You Sure?” These individual projects showcased the boys’ artistic identities and personalities through production and creation. Although they took time apart from performing together, their separate journeys united fans as they awaited their return.

Although solo imaginative pieces kept fans entertained, nothing could replace the experience of seeing the seven together as one. The long-awaited return arrived with the release of ARIRANG, BTS’ fifth studio album that became a massive global hit. A chart topping single, “SWIM,” went on to win both Song of the Year and Best K-Pop categories at the 2026 VMAs, in addition to BTS’ award in the Best Group category. Through emotional lyrics, built-up tension and new personal styles, the group’s successful comeback reflects how much each individual has evolved throughout their four-year split. Past the initial excitement of BTS’ reunion, the release of ARIRANG represents more than the group’s new music. The album celebrates the group’s resilience, shared history, and loyal fan base. After a long endurance of solo careers and military duties, their return provides a new sense of purpose and a stronger identity that is telling of BTS’ intense bond.

ARIRANG serves as a critical turning point for BTS and the K-Pop industry. Not only does it come with a great musical significance, but it also carries centuries of Korean history and emotion. The name “Arirang” comes from a traditional Korean folk song, passed down from generation to generation, that became a symbol of unity. The song has numerous interpretations and assumptive meanings, yet the significance remains strong. The themes of the folk song include those of love, sorrow and heartbreak, which developed serious importance in Korea during the early-to-mid 1900s due to Japanese colonial rule. During these times, Arirang became association with Korea’s resilience and was often seen as an opposition to Japan’s power. Many versions of these folk songs eventually became censored by Japanese authorities, making Arirang unintentionally more symbolic. BTS’ incorporation of this traditional Korean musical identity is not only in the album’s title but also in fragments throughout the discography. ARIRANG’s opening track “Body to Body” ends with a sample of the folk song, with lyrics encouraging the fans to put their phones down and ground themselves in the moment. This song alone tells a new story, transforming ancient hardships into modern celebrations of unity and evolution. As the original meaning of Arirang resembled longing and separation, BTS’ take on the Korean folk tradition similarly represented their reunion after a period of division. The group’s album demonstrates how cultural traditions continue to change as society grows, while still preserving historical meaning throughout time.

As BTS enters this new chapter together, consistency remains through the fans and their connections within themselves and in their culture. As one of the most influential K-Pop groups, BTS has created a legacy that is still unfolding with each new song and performance. Their return to the global stage acts not only as a reminder of their impact on music and society, but also of their capabilities to surprise us as the world waits for what the seven members will bring next.