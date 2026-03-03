Are Shirley Temples Making a Comeback, or Did They Never Leave?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Few drinks command a table the way a Shirley Temple does.

It’s a power you don’t fully understand until you’re sitting at a restaurant, confidently ordering your drink, when your friend casually says, “I’ll get a Shirley Temple.” Suddenly, the entire table reconsiders. One by one, Diet Cokes turn into something pink and nostalgic. It happens every time.

For those who don’t know, a Shirley Temple is typically Sprite or ginger ale mixed with grenadine (or cherry juice) and topped with a maraschino cherry. The drink originated in the 1930s as a kid-friendly mocktail alternative to alcoholic beverages. Over time, it became more than that; it became a special-occasion staple.

In the ’90s and early 2000s, bottled Shirley Temple sodas started popping up from specialty brands. They were delicious, but they were also the kind of drink the waiter warned you didn’t come with free refills. It was the kind of soda you had to savor for the entire meal, stretching every sip to make it last.

For decades, Shirley Temples lived primarily in restaurants, at birthday parties, or in the occasional hard-to-find specialty bottle. They weren’t something you grabbed casually in the checkout line like a Diet Coke or Dr. Pepper.

Then in 2025, everything changed.

7UP released a limited-edition Shirley Temple soda in cans. If you’re a Shirley Temple enthusiast, you remember the announcement, the excitement and the collective fear that it might be AI-generated clickbait.

Though the 7UP version didn’t stick around long, it opened the floodgates.

Later in 2025, Bloom Nutrition released a Shirley Temple–flavored “wellness” soda. Suddenly, the once-restaurant-exclusive drink was sitting in Walmart and Target coolers next to protein shakes and probiotic beverages. Not long after, competitors like Olipop and Poppi followed with their own versions in early 2026.

But here’s the twist: these aren’t exactly traditional Shirley Temples.

Most of the newer releases are probiotic or “better-for-you” sodas — lower sugar, prebiotic fiber and ingredient lists that look more like a wellness label than a soda fountain recipe. They’re Shirley Temple–inspired. Shirley Temple–adjacent. Shirley Temple–flavored.

Some fans say certain brands come closer to the original cherry-lime magic, while others feel more like a creative interpretation. It really depends on your loyalty. Are you here for nostalgia, or are you here for gut health?

Still, even with this recent surge of canned versions, longtime lovers of the drink know the truth: Shirley Temples never really left.

They’ve always been there, at weddings, at family dinners, at the “fancy” restaurant your parents let you order a special drink at. What’s changing isn’t the existence of the Shirley Temple. It’s the accessibility.

Now, as brands race to bottle nostalgia and sell it in pastel cans, the question isn’t whether Shirley Temples are back.

It’s whether they ever needed a comeback at all.