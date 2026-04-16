A Summer Simplified: The Perfect Summer Switches for a Refresh (Beauty Edition)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Obviously, the goal of summer is for all our days to feel dewy and glowy, but coming out of our winter slump and chilly spring days can make it difficult. However, the perfect solution for the switch from full coverage, heavier tones and matte finishes to light coverage, glowy, dewy and natural skin is a summer reset. The best part? It can be effortless and budget-friendly.

Below is a curated list of both high-end and drugstore products to help you achieve that effortless, sun-kissed look. Follow along for the best “beach girl” staples on the market and a heat-friendly routine that still feels put together.

To begin with one of the most obvious choices: Rhode. Rhode Skin, founded by celebrity Hailey Bieber in the summer of 2022, has taken the TikTok world by storm, for all the right reasons. The brand, originally known for its refreshing skincare, began to branch out to makeup. One of their best makeup products is the pocket blush. Specifically, what truly made these blushes so viral is the “strawberry girl makeup” trend that Hailey started when hinting at the release of her blushes. They’re the perfect on-the-go blush and there are over 10 shades to choose from, for all skin types and tones.

In addition, Rhode is also very popular for their lip peptide treatments, which are the perfect mix of gloss and hydration after the salt and sun from a summer day. The peptide treatments also come in a large range of scents and are a great replacement for a lipstick or tint that may feel too drying. Another lippie we all love is the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm. These balms come in the most delicious scents with hydrating serums without giving that chalky chapstick look. Instead, your lips will be plumped and glossed to perfection.

A few other “high-end” brands that are lightweight and not too much under the sun are Saie, Ilia, Glossier, Drunk Elephant, Milk Makeup, REFY and Tower 28, all of which offer stand-out staple products. For example, for that perfect extra tan and glow, Saie and Drunk Elephant both offer bronzing drops, each great in their own way, that are adored by many. Tower 28 offers the perfect “full coverage” concealer with a lightweight creamy texture. Refy, mainly known for its brow products, is perfect for achieving that clean, lifted, natural brow look that pairs effortlessly with minimal summer makeup. Ilia and Glossier are also great skin tint options with unique formulas that paint your face lightly, not covering your freckles, but giving you that needed balanced complexion. All the above are great options for a bit of a fancier brand, but still the perfect coverage for summer. Ultimately, these brands are perfect if you’re looking for something a bit more elevated while still keeping your routine fresh, breathable and summer-friendly.

For the girls on a budget, more affordable makeup brands that also offer the equal amount of glow are, e.l.f., L’Oréal, NYX, Essence, Milani and Covergirl. Specifically, e.l.f. and L’Oréal both offer great dupes for the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter, like e.l.f.’s Halo Glow and L’Oréal’s “Lumi glotion.” Both products offer a great glow and filter over your skin, perfect for the post-summer tan. Essence and Covergirl are also great staples, especially for mascaras and base products that pull a look together without overdoing it.

Together, these brands make it easy to build a routine that feels effortless, comfortable in the heat and still polished. So, when you’re struggling to get rid of that cakey look, feel like your skin can’t breathe, want to switch from your berry palette to pinks and corals and exchange your powders for liquids, the summer swap is just what you need (Your skin will thank you later).