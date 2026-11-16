This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This may be a pretty hot take, but artificial intelligence (AI) seems to be a pretty popular topic in virtually every area of life. Kidding.

But seriously, from the grandiose implications of AI for our mental health, economy, and education to its everyday presence as a personal assistant, AI has undoubtedly become rooted in our society. You could try your absolute best to avoid using it, but you still might be unable to escape it because many of our current systems run on AI. Not to mention, you certainly can’t stop your mom from sending you a “totally real” video of a caterpillar-bunny hybrid.

That being said, now more than ever, it is important to have a solid foundational understanding of what AI is and how it is actively evolving—even if that just means having the verbal tools to educate your mom on invasive Instagram AI slop. But truly, whether you aspire to go into tech, business, writing, music theatre, etc., AI has proven to be quite the resilient bug, and its relevance won’t go away.

Thus, as with any technological revolution, it can be helpful to gain an edge by becoming more aware of AI literacy and the current discourse. Although the depths of AI become more complex by the day, this article will hopefully provide an accessible starting point to anyone who wants to know more about AI use in today’s world.

THE BASICS: WHAT IS AI

Before we can discuss current stories of AI in our society, it is important to understand what exactly AI actually is. Looking at the term AI in its most semantic form, one might conclude that it refers to the ability of a technological tool to perform tasks that are typically performed by humans, thus showcasing “intelligence,” albeit artificial and not sourced from a human brain.

However, we can go even deeper by using specific tasks to better identify different types of AI systems. One significant subset of AI is machine learning, which uses data to learn patterns and make predictions. For example, a machine-learning model—AI software trained to make these predictions—could use past purchase behavior on Shein to predict how much a specific buyer may spend on Halloween.

Within the umbrella of AI lies another subsection known as Generative AI. Generative AI, in my opinion, is what most everyday users interact with most often. Instead of predicting someone’s Shein order, Generative AI uses what it has learned to generate entirely new content—for example, Shein creating a new marketing image or product description. Additionally, the chatbots we all know and love, like ChatGPT, are built on a type of Generative AI called large language models. These systems use massive amounts of language data to learn grammar, sentence structure, and style that form coherent text.

Ultimately, AI is much more complex than our everyday speech would suggest. When we say we are going to use AI to “Chat” something, that isn’t necessarily the same type of AI that companies use to predict consumer patterns or forecast their costs. Understanding this distinction helps us take a step toward grasping how AI has become a force in our lives—and how it has managed to do so.

CURRENT NEWS ON AI

In that vein, AI is actively in our lives every day, with stories seemingly multiplying by the day. As of November 10, 2026, here are some top stories that have toppled the media:

We’ve seen many economic “bubbles” in our lifetime, from fads like Rainboom Loom to a random fixation on Duck Tape creations. And while we loved these items for a time, the bubble ultimately popped, and the excitement around them waned. That’s exactly what’s happening now with AI companies in China. In the last few years, investors poured millions into AI stocks, and then suddenly the hype ran out. In just four months, these AI companies lost about 40% of their value—roughly $480 billion—as people divested. This doesn’t mean AI is going away in China, not even in the slightest. What it does mean is that real people were hurt by investing in overhyped AI companies that crashed, losing their money. The question now is if that pop is on the horizon for the US.

Towards the end of my high school career in 2024, AI use was really just picking up. However, current K-12 students are now facing roadblocks to using AI in the classroom. Senators and city leaders have pushed against Google, causing Google to turn off Gemini (its rival to ChatGPT) and other AI tools for student accounts until school administrators switch them back on. Because AI is integrated within Google Search, Google has also taken its Google Search feature off the table for students. With this change coming in the coming months, schools now need to decide whether students are allowed to use AI and Google, or whether they will have to do without both.

AI needs data centers, which are usually ginormous buildings filled with powerful computers, in order to run and perform intelligently. These buildings often use massive amounts of energy and water, which has begun to concern many civilians. This issue came to a head on Election Day: out of 41 data center measures on ballots across 10 different states, voters sided against the data centers in 40 of them. Overall, beyond the screens and the digital cloud, the physical implications AI has for the real resources it needs to function have become a prominent topic in the US.

These brief descriptions barely cover the complexities at play for each of these stories. If you’re interested, I highly recommend reading further via the links attached to better grasp the variables, ethical considerations, and real-world implications.

CONCLUSION + OUTSIDE RESOURCES

Hopefully this article has helped clarify the picture of AI for those who have been daunted by it. Ultimately, everyone is living in a world actively being shaped by AI, and taking initiative, if able, to be AI literate is an amazing asset in making the boom feel less intimidating.

Understanding how the umbrella of AI breaks down—from machine learning to the predictive and generative models within it—gives you a foundation for making sense of everyday technology. This base then compounds in value as you use it to understand the stories and current debates within AI conversations, from implications for the economy to the environment to education.

The better you understand how AI works, the better equipped you are to question how it is being used and whether it raises ethical considerations. You don’t have to be a tech whiz or data hobbyist to participate in this conversation. All you need to do is open yourself up to learning opportunities and use your very real, non-artificial intelligence to grow with this revolution.

If you are up for the challenge and want to integrate AI education into your daily scroll, feel free to check out some of my favorite content creators who focus on AI below:

Harper Carroll – A Stanford-educated computer scientist who has spent the last decade of her career working with AI startups, Meta, and models. She describes how AI works in short, accessible, and easy-to-understand clips!

Substack | Podcast | Socials: @harpercarrollai on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok

Crash Course AI – Hank Green co-founded Crash Course, which now has a free 20-episode YouTube series with about 12-minute episodes that break down AI basics from hypotheticals to training types and more. A great way to learn the basics for free!

Youtube Link

Cleo Abram – Cleo is a video journalist who started a YouTube channel called Huge if True in 2022. The channel covers emerging technology and has garnered more than 8.7 million subscribers who tune in for her optimistic take on technological innovations. She also hosts a YouTube segment called Huge Conversations, where she has spoken with various AI CEOs. My favorite video of hers is “AI Music, Explained with Spotify CEO”!

Youtube | Socials: @cleoabram on Instagram and TikTok