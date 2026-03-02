A Guide to College Dorm Bulletin Boards by Resident Assistants

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Becoming a resident assistant (RA) has been my favorite job. From being a mentor, event planner, crisis responder and rule enforcer has been a learning curve, but ultimately so much fun and rewarding.

For many RAs, bulletin boards are just another chore on the list. But to me, they are the first step in building community and are more than just decorations.

As a new RA, I’ve poured lots of creativity into the bulletin boards that are outside my floor. Last semester, my main theme was inspired by the elegance and romance of Bridgerton. Think pastel florals, Regency-style fonts and playful titles like “Dearest Residents” introducing upcoming events. This year, I’m switching things up with a cozy, comfort-core vibe inspired by Jellycat. This includes soft colors, little plushies and messages centered on warmth and belonging.

While they may seem simple, bulletin boards are intentional. They set the tone for the floor. A Bridgerton-inspired board leaned into elegance and connection, encouraging residents to be the “diamond of the season”. The new Jellycat theme focuses on comfort and rest, reminding students that their residence hall is a safe and welcoming space during stressful weeks. It’s also just a reminder to take care of themselves during the busy college seasons.

Most of my board ideas start the same way: a deep dive into Pinterest. Scrolling through curated RA boards, classroom themes and DIY dorm décor sparks inspiration, but I rarely copy an idea exactly. In fact, last summer, when looking for Bridgerton ideas, there were none to be found. Instead, I focused on adapting color schemes, wording styles and layout concepts to fit my residents’ personalities and the culture of our building. Pinterest is a great springboard for ideas but your ultimate result should be personalized for you!

Once I have a concept, I start designing flyers on Canva. Using customizable templates allows me to match fonts, colors and graphics to the bulletin board theme, creating a cohesive look for the entire hallway. If the board is Jellycat-inspired, the event flyer might include soft pastel backgrounds and playful illustrations. If it’s Regency-themed, I’ll choose script fonts and floral borders. Consistency makes the events feel intentional and professional.

These bulletin boards act as a resource and decor. Residents pause in the hallway to read them. A themed board can lower the barrier to interaction, especially for first-year students who may feel nervous introducing themselves. It makes it easy for them to find information, ask questions about upcoming events and get to know the people around them.

As an RA, I’ve learned that effort shows. When residents see time and creativity poured into their shared space, it communicates care and that they matter to our community. It’s also a great way to show you care, and oftentimes a quick conversation starter.

From the romance of “Bridgerton” to the softness of Jellycat, each board reflects a larger purpose, which is transforming a dorm residence into a home.