A Gator Girl’s Guide to UF Study Spots

For most, November is the start of the holiday season. Halloween just wrapped up, Thanksgiving is on the horizon and all the December holidays are just around the corner. But if you’re a college student, November isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Mid-to-late November is what I lovingly call “the point of no return.” The final date to withdraw from classes is fast approaching and so are finals. Locking in isn’t a suggestion anymore; it’s a requirement. However, on a campus with over 39,000 undergrads, it definitely feels like everyone reaches that conclusion at the exact same time. Suddenly, libraries and coffee shops alike are packed to the gills and if you’re like me, you fall into the dangerous mindset of “just studying in bed.” Well, you know how that goes. Hopefully in this article, I can give you some ideas on where to lock-in when your usual spots are overflowing:

Don’t know GNV very well? No problem! I’ve created a map with every location that I mention in this article. You’re welcome :)

When it’s time to get back to basics …

Just as the title implies, these study spots are basic. They’re probably the spots that were pointed out to you at Preview. They’re huge, on UF’s main campus and have a ton of different seating/study room options. They’re great, but these are the first libraries to fill up during finals season because they’re everyone and their mom’s go-to.

Marston Science Library

Oh, Marston, where do I begin? Like all multi-floor libraries on campus, the acceptable volume decreases as you move up. In the basement, you’ll hear people having full-blown conversations at a regular speaking volume whereas the top floor is so quiet that you feel disrespectful for walking. I think it’s a solid choice… if you can get a table.

Lib West

Lib West is my favorite of the basic libraries. I don’t really have a reason as to why, it just is. I think it’s because it’s so close to University Ave, so if I want to be irresponsible and leave my stuff to grab food really quick, I can.

Smathers Library

I think that Smathers is the least popular out of the big three, so your likelihood of getting a good spot during the reading days is higher than at Lib West or Marston. Smathers gives me very Harry-Potter vibes; very dark academia-y.

When you need to get some fresh air …

Reading days and finals week can feel suffocating. Spending hours upon hours between four white walls, staring at a screen with ultra-bright LEDs overhead is a recipe for a big fat headache. Touching grass can help! Here are some options that allow you to get the best of both worlds

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Although you can’t “touch the grass,” studying at BHG is a great way to get some fresh air (and aesthetic pics). It’s pretty quiet unless you go during the morning or early afternoon when tours come through. I wouldn’t recommend using this as your only study spot due to the absence of outlets; however, spending a couple hours out there right around sunset is lowkey healing.

Honors Village Courtyard

Honors Village’s courtyard is a not-so-hidden gem when it comes to outdoor studying. There are quite a few seating options over there, from picnic tables with umbrellas to orange beach chairs. One thing to consider is that when the UV is high, this area can get pretty crowded with people trying to tan. As the days get shorter and temperatures start to cool down, this should become less and less of a concern.

Lake Alice

Everybody is always hyping up Lake Wauburg, but no one ever wants to show love to my queen Lake Alice. Located across from the Bat Houses, Lake Alice is a cutesy little spot to study while becoming one with nature. There are a couple of picnic tables along the water’s edge and some spots for hammock hanging, too. I would definitely recommend studying here during the day because there aren’t very many artificial light sources, so it can get a little spooky at night.

When you need an afternoon pick-me-up …

To me, studying in a coffee shop is peak. I don’t know what it is, but I think that the smell of coffee beans literally makes me more productive. There are a bajillion coffee shops in and out of the UF bubble, some with great coffee and some with… well, coffee. But that’s not the point! This is a study spot article, therefore, here are my favorite coffee shops for studying:

Pascal’s

Pascal’s is located on NW 16th St, which is just off of University Ave, behind Wawa. It’s two-story, which makes it great for studying and people watching! One thing to keep in mind is that they do close at 5PM, so be sure to plan accordingly!

Foxtail Coffee Co.

Foxtail is off-campus, but not super far. It’s in Butler Plaza by Ford’s Garage. They have some indoor seating, but their outdoor patio is much larger. They do close a little later than Pascal’s (around 7 p.m.), but by then, The Cheesecake Factory crowd gets a little noisy, which brings the vibes down tremendously.

Opus Coffee – UF Norman Hall

Studying at Opus is great for two reasons. Firstly, like I mentioned before, it has that classic coffee shop atmosphere. Secondly, although Opus closes pretty early (4 p.m.), it’s connected to the Norman Hall and the Education Library, making re-locating to a new spot a whole lot easier.

When you’re sick of studying on campus …

Although this article is about UF study spots, sometimes finding an on-campus study spot is harder than the exam you’re studying for. Venturing outside of UF’s campus can definitely help. Here are some spots just beyond the UF bubble:

Alachua County Public Libraries

The Alachua County Library district has a dozen library locations dispersed across the city of Gainesville and the county as a whole. The three that are closest to campus are the Headquarters Library, the Library Partnership and the Millhopper Branch. Naturally, these locations tend to get busier during finals week, but finding a spot is still super easy.

Barnes & Noble

If you’re a Trader Joe’s fanatic (like me), you’ve definitely at least seen the Barnes & Noble located right next door. But, did you know that there’s a cafe inside with a sizable seating area? While I’ve never studied here, I can imagine that the vibes are pretty high. I mean, you’re literally in a bookstore with an attached coffee shop, what more could you ask for?

Whole Foods

If you’re like me, Whole Foods is a bit out of your price range for regular grocery shopping. However, they do have a cute lil seating area outside that is right in my budget: free. I like this spot because there are so many sweet treat options nearby as a post-study sesh reward!

Honorable Mentions…

The following are a couple of study spots on-campus that are great, but didn’t quite make the cut for this article. These are mainly geared towards grad students, so they have odd hours where undergrads are allowed:

Malachowsky Hall

UF Health Science Center Library

University of Florida Levin College of Law

Hopefully this list inspired you to give a new study spot a try! Finals season can be rough, to say the least. Expanding your horizons, even if it’s just going to a new coffee shop, helps disrupt the monotony of reading days and keep things fun. Happy studying!