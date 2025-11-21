A Florida Girl’s Guide to Thrifting for Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a certified Miami thrift girl, I crafted the perfect wardrobe for someone who never sees temperatures below 80 degrees. Then I got to college. Suddenly, the temperature started dropping to about 60, and it was time for me to put the tank tops aside and acquaint myself with a good sweater.

Preparing for fall in Gainesville isn’t a hard task. A good rule of thumb is that if you’re from north of Gainesville, expect to strip down and if you’re from South Florida, prepare to bundle up.

Why Thrift?

I know wearing someone’s old clothes can be scary, but don’t worry, I’m here to soothe your worries. And if I’m not able to do that, I’ll just make a case for buying second-hand for fall.

1. It’s better for the Earth

When it comes to shopping, thrifting is the best thing you can do for the environment. Clothing production wastes a lot of water and resources, so buying something without taking anything from the Earth is a plus.

2. It’s the perfect mix between quality and affordability

We’re college students. Everyone is budget shopping. To many of us, that means having to turn to fast fashion whenever we want a wardrobe update. This contributes to global pollution, workplace abuse and poor quality fabrication. Even if we splurge and get something nicer, the quality still seems off and then all we’re left with is a big hole in our bank accounts.

At the thrift, you can get great quality items for under $10. On my latest trip to Goodwill, I found a Ralph Lauren sweater for $6. It’s now one of the most cherished items in my closet.

Overall, thrifting for seasonal items helps you and the environment.

What should you look for?

Now that I’ve convinced you to drop by the thrift store on your next shopping day, let me walk you through the best things to buy for a Gainesville fall.

1. Seasonal fabrics

When thrifting for fall clothes, it’s important to keep in mind that fabrics can make-or-break an outfit. Lace, silk, cotton, corduroy, wool and denim will be your best friends. A good mix of these will be the perfect balance between dainty and durable, which is how I perceive fall. A lace top paired with blue jeans and a nice wool sweater will keep you warm and stylish as the temperature drops. A silk, chiffon or cotton blouse paired with some corduroy pants will do the same. My most-worn shirt is a silk chiffon button-down (thrifted in the summer of 2021 and a staple ever since). Just the other day, I sewed up a hole that developed from my incessant commitment to that blouse. All I can think about is how cute it’ll look with some jeans for a picnic at Plaza of the Americas.

2. Weather-appropriate cuts

You’re not going to like hearing this, but button-downs will be your best friend. I love a good button-down. My friends know me for my button-downs. The No. 1 button-down supporter is me. It is the perfect top. Enjoy the design of your tank top, but want something to keep you a little warm? Button down. Want to add some frill to a simple outfit? Button down. It keeps you warm without making you hot.

Aside from my personal button-down propaganda, three-quarter sleeves are arguably the perfect sleeve length for the Gainesville fall weather. Just like the temperature, a three-quarter sleeve is neither here nor there. It’s the perfect middle ground. You also get to showcase any fun bracelets you’re wearing!

Another good shirt is the strapless long sleeve. It allows for just enough of a breeze on top while keeping you warm everywhere else. You can highlight a cute necklace, which makes this cut all the more fun.

A good ol’ trusty T-shirt will never fail you. Paired with a wide-leg pant, it can make fall magic. The flow from the pants allows for just enough breathability combined with coverage that helps you feel comfortable in the fall weather.

Flowy skirts and dresses are perfect for the fall. They’re some of the most romantic clothing pieces you can wear, and they are so cute on everyone. They are the epitome of grace while walking or sitting.

3. Accessories

No outfit is complete without accessories, but it is especially important to take advantage of fall to put all the best touches on your outfits. Why? The weather is literally perfect for accessorizing. In summer, sweat tarnishes jewelry, scarves create heat and anything extra just turns you into a puddle. In winter, we’re too bundled up for accessories to even be noticeable. And spring in Gainesville is just a secondary summer.

In the fall, packing on belts, bags, boots, scarves and ponchos is a must. Thrifting for accessories can be a little tough, so I’ll give you some cheat codes.

Belts, bags and scarves are usually in weird spots. At a lot of thrift stores, they’re placed at the end of every long clothes rack. Sometimes, there’s a bag wall, but not always, and there is never a belt or scarf wall. Look at the end of every rack because there is usually a pot of gold at the end of that rainbow. Try on belts to make sure they land where you want them to and look inside bags to check the condition. Any cracks, rips or stains are probably signs that you might want to leave that for an unsuspecting individual to find later. If it all looks good, snatch it up.

Boots are the best fall accessory ever. It’s still warm enough to wear shorts and skirts, which gives boots their moment to shine. A slight caveat in thrifted boots is that there are a few things you have to check before taking them home with you. Test out their soles so that they don’t crack or peel on your first night out with them, and make sure to look up a disinfecting method for their material because you don’t want to get a fungus or infection.

Thrifting for fall helps with maintaining a sustainable lifestyle and freshening up your wardrobe. The next time you go thrifting, your closet, bank account and the Earth will thank you.