The holidays are just around the corner, and if you’re shopping for the stylish, trend-savvy college girl in your life, look no further! She keeps up with every trend. She’s always put together. She has a perfectly curated Instagram feed. She has the slick-back of all slick-backs. She’s the ultimate cool girl, and this is the ultimate gift guide for her.

For the Coffee Lover

If she lives on coffee and rage, like myself, any gift that elevates her morning coffee experience is essential. Insulated tumblers and cute mugs are always a great addition to the morning coffee grind. Target currently has these adorable holiday mugs for only $5. They’re super festive, and something about the surprise inside makes me smile whenever I brew my coffee. Coffee pods are always a great gift as well. I love the Lavazza Italian coffee pods, but make sure you know how she makes her coffee so you don’t accidentally get whole beans for her Nespresso machine.

For the Fashion Guru

Help her stay ahead of the style curve with the latest accessories or a statement piece for her wardrobe. Whether it’s a must-have handbag or high-quality basics, fashion-forward gifts are sure to be a hit. Think sleek, versatile pieces that can easily transition from day to night. Here are some top picks. The Skims tank tops are pricey, but they’re great staples for the girl who loves an off-duty model look. If you want to catch the trend in its early stages, the Coach Teri handbags are about to be on everyone’s shoulders this season and would be the perfect gift.

For the Wellness Enthusiast

With wellness trending more than ever, give her a gift that helps her prioritize self-care while maintaining a balanced lifestyle. For the girl who loves to recharge, consider gifts that help her unwind and stay grounded. The sustainable skincare lover will definitely be happy with the Dieux reusable eye patches. For the gym rat, cute workout sets from Gymshark or Aybl are always appreciated, or you can get her cozy loungewear. Hollister sweats are my personal rest day staple. If she’s a mindful girly, invest in self-help books or journals so she can keep her mind sharp. (These would all be great gifts for me, in case anyone was wondering…)

For the Workaholic

“Let’s circle back to your earlier point.” Is your girl somehow always on a work call? Constantly dropping technical jargon? Balancing new projects every time you see her? Dreams about work? Let me give you some advice: Don’t get her a planner. She probably has very specific needs for it or a highly specific routine that already keeps her in check. Instead, get her a few items to make her time at work more pleasant. Whether it’s comfy work clothes or cute trinkets for her desk, she’ll appreciate the little things. Getting her books about her industry is always a great idea, too. If she doesn’t already have one, get her a nice bag for work. I love my Kate Spade laptop bag!

For the Sweet Treat Lover

OK, look, I would never lie to you guys, but I would definitely never lie about sweet treats. I don’t play around with a good chocolate chip cookie. If your cool girl is a cookie girl, she needs some goodies from Tate’s Bake Shop. Specifically, she needs the peppermint cookie bark. It’s like opening a bag of heaven. Buttery, crispy mini cookies covered in smooth dark chocolate and the perfect amount of peppermint… Divine. Amazing. Incredible. I did eat way too many way too fast and got a tummy ache, but totally worth it. The double chocolate cookies were also a favorite for me. They’re available at most grocery stores like Target and Walmart, but these would be the perfect stocking stuffer!

Whether her jam is fashion, fitness or a good sweet treat, there’s something here for every cool girl on your shopping list. These trendy gifts will keep her stylish and happy all season long. Happy shopping and happy holidays!