7 Sweets to Die For: Your Halloween Baking Guide

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

As the leaves turn golden and the air gets crisp, it’s the perfect time to indulge in some festive baking. Whether you’re hosting a Halloween party or just want to enjoy some seasonal flavors, these recipes are sure to delight. Here are some of my favorite Halloween- and autumn-themed baked goods and treats that you absolutely need to try this season. A handpicked list of the best recipes, vetted by my personal taste-testers (also known as my friends):

1. Pumpkin Pie Twists

These Pumpkin Pie Twists are a delightful twist to the classic pumpkin pie. With a flaky, buttery crust and a sweet pumpkin filling, they’re perfect for a quick snack or a festive dessert. The twists are brushed with a cinnamon-sugar mixture before baking, giving them a deliciously crunchy exterior. Serve them warm with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra treat. Get the recipe here.

2. Pumpkin Pie Bites

If you’re a fan of bite-sized treats with no bounds on cuteness, these Pumpkin Pie Bites are for you. They’re packed with all the flavors of a traditional pumpkin pie but in a convenient, pumpkin-shaped form. Each bite features a creamy pumpkin filling mixed with white chocolate. They’re perfect for parties or just a cozy night in. Plus, they’re easy to make ahead and store, so you can enjoy them anytime. Check out the recipe here.

3. Apple Pie Bombs

These Apple Pie Bombs are little pockets of joy. When I bit into these for the first time, I forgot about any hardships, heartbreak, sadness or stress in my life. It felt like what I imagine getting temporarily lobotomized is like: no thoughts, no critical thinking, no need to be sad. My roommates and I all loved these. I also have to shout out my downstairs neighbors, whom we gifted with our extras, for being our personal taste-testers. Four boys confirmed that these are divine, so that should be all the motivation you need to get up and go to the store right now.

Filled with a sweet apple filling and wrapped in a soft, doughy exterior, they’re the perfect autumn treat. The filling is made with fresh apples, cinnamon, and sugar, creating a warm, comforting flavor. Find the recipe here.

4. Ghost S’mores

Get into the Halloween spirit with these adorable Ghost S’mores. They’re a fun and spooky twist on the classic s’more, featuring ghost-shaped marshmallows. The marshmallows are placed on top of chocolate and graham crackers, then broiled until gooey and slightly toasted.

I could absolutely see these being twisted as a s’mores pizookie, too! They’re sure to be a hit with kids and adults alike, making them perfect for Halloween parties or a fun family night. Learn how to make them here.

5. Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

OK, all of my personal taste-testers know how much I love brown butter. So, if you haven’t upped your cookie game with brown butter yet, here’s your chance.

These Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies combine the best of both worlds: the warm, spiced flavor of pumpkin and the rich, sweet taste of chocolate. They’re soft, chewy and absolutely irresistible. The pumpkin purée keeps the cookies moist while the chocolate chips add a delightful burst of sweetness. They’re perfect for enjoying with a brown sugar chai or a cup of apple cider. Get the recipe here.

6. Spooky Chips

For a savory option, try these Spooky Baked Halloween Chips. They’re a healthier alternative to traditional chips and can be made in fun Halloween shapes like bats and ghosts. Made from tortillas, these chips are baked until crispy and then seasoned with a mix of spices. They’re perfect for a spooky snack or as a fun addition to your Halloween party spread.

Serve them with your favorite dip for an extra treat. If you’re bold and not afraid of Red 40, you could absolutely dye white queso for some bloody good (get it?) dip. Check out the recipe here.

7. Black Velvet Cheesecake Cookies

These Black Velvet Cheesecake Cookies are as decadent as they sound. With a rich, velvety texture and a hint of cheesecake flavor, they’re a luxurious treat that’s perfect for Halloween. The dark color gives them a spooky appearance, while the creamy cheesecake filling adds a delightful contrast. They’re sure to impress your guests and satisfy your sweet tooth. Find the recipe here.

You have your recipes – now go and bake for everyone you know! If no one has reminded you recently, baking is excellent for two things: showing people you love them and acting as a therapy session. It’s that time of year where we’re all stressed and overwhelmed, right? Baking will help ease your mind, and there’s a good chance your roommate, neighbor or study buddy needs a reminder that they’re loved and can get through this season, too. Share the love in the form of cookies.

Shout out to my personal taste-testers for always giving me an excuse to whisk away my anger (and for lying to me when my treats aren’t so sweet).