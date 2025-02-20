7 Steps to Hosting the Ultimate Party 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My 2025 resolution was to start hosting the best parties. I’m naturally more introverted, but man, do I love a good party! But parties are tough as an introvert. You don’t know anyone, the music is too loud to talk, they ran out of drinks ten minutes ago and the floor is covered in unidentified liquid. I decided what better way to get out of my comfort zone and do something fun for my friends than hosting a party of my own.

I hunted TikTok and Pinterest for party inspiration, and I began mapping out what exactly made a party look more Pinterest-worthy than others. Coordinated colors and themes, intentional details, planned décor, a beautiful food and drink spread, and, of course, some friends ready to embrace your hosting skills. With my map in hand, I set out to my roommate group chat to get the idea greenlit by them, then got to work.

So, if you’re ready to become the friend known for your impeccable hosting skills, here’s your ultimate guide to throwing a Pinterest-perfect event for any occasion.

1. Set the vibe with themed invites

Before your guests even arrive, you can start building excitement with a killer invite. Sure, you could send a “party at 8” text, but where’s the fun in that? Instead, take the extra step to design a themed digital invite on Canva or even just send a fun, themed text! Channel your inner frat boy and hit them with, “Dear lovely ladies of Gainesville, you are cordially invited to…”

For our last event, we created a cute graphic with the theme, dress code and — because I’m that host — a mini drink and snack menu. If you’re doing a Barbie Dream House pregame, tell everyone to wear their finest shade of pink. Hosting a cozy fall night in? Let them know you’ll have spiked apple cider and pumpkin pastries waiting. When people know what to expect (and what to wear), they’re more likely to show up excited and in the vibe.

2. Pick a theme (and commit to the bit)

Every great Pinterest party has a clear aesthetic. Whether it’s an elegant wine-and-cheese night, a retro Y2K slumber party or a neon glow-in-the-dark pregame, having a theme makes everything feel more intentional. Once you pick one, commit to it!

Use your theme to guide the color palette, the attire, the drinks and snacks, the lighting, the decorations and even the playlist. When everything is centered around a theme, it makes it so much easier to plan accordingly. Not only will you be less stressed when you have a clear vision to plan for, but it will also make your party feel like it was plucked straight from a viral TikTok or a mood board.

3. Curate a signature drink

Even if your party is BYOB, having at least one themed cocktail or mocktail is a total game changer. It makes the event feel classy and thought-out, and it’s a great way to impress your guests without much effort. I opted for a white chocolate raspberry martini and a fizzy raspberry Shirly Temple (lovingly dubbed the “Bath Bomb Drink”). Everything had edible pink glitter, which I got on Amazon for a couple of bucks, which made every drink a Pinterest-worthy sip.

The same goes for snacks! A themed charcuterie board, aesthetic cupcakes or even a simple color-coordinated candy bar can take your hosting skills to the next level.

4. Decor matters

One thing Pinterest-worthy parties always have in common? Aesthetic decor. But don’t stress — You don’t need to drop a band to make your space look amazing. A few simple upgrades can make a big difference. We ordered a roll of craft paper on Amazon to cover our kitchen island, which was our makeshift bar, and decorated it with the power of some Sharpies and glitter. It was such an easy and cheap way to make it feel more put together. Everything else we decorated with was also under $20 from Amazon (because we’re on a college budget out here, OK?). My personal favorite was these star strings that we hung all over the apartment. They were our main decoration, and they were such a perfect addition.

Even if you’re just decorating a dorm room or apartment, small touches like streamers, a disco ball or some mood lighting make everything feel more put together.

5. Don’t just stand there — Do something!

A great party isn’t just about how it looks — It’s about how it feels. The best events have something interactive that gets people engaged.

A drink bar is always a great way to get everyone engaged. We set up a makeshift bar in our kitchen and spent a lot of time bartending for one another. This is where fun drinks can really bring it together! I had prepared different concoctions to make and had plenty of fun ingredients on hand, including edible glitter. It got a little messy, but it was an awesome way to get everyone excited and have some fun.

We also had some card games on hand, which are great for a mid-size group like we had. This is a silly and easy way to keep everyone engaged while learning more about each other! What kind of party would it be if we didn’t leave knowing everyone’s TMIs?

6. Capture the moment

Let’s be real — half the fun of hosting a Pinterest-worthy party is having the content to prove it. Make sure you set up at least one Instagrammable moment, whether it’s a cute drink station, a themed backdrop or a table set up with aesthetic snacks. I used my DSLR and stayed snapping all night while others got photos and videos on their phones. Afterward, I printed out a bunch of the photos and dropped them off to some of our guests! It made for special memories and some added fridge décor.

Encourage your guests to capture the night. Have them drop all of their photos into a shared album, like a Photos Shared Album, a Google Drive folder or a PhotoCircle group. Not only will it make the party feel more special, but you’ll have fun looking back on the memories later (or piecing the night together from the photos).

7. Set the energy & be the ultimate host

At the end of the day, the best parties aren’t just about decor or drinks — they’re about the vibe. As the host, your energy sets the tone for the night. If you’re stressed, your guests will feel it. If you’re having fun, they will, too! Be ready to be the hypeman for the night and get everyone excited.

Some extra tips: Greet everyone when they arrive and introduce new friends. Keep an eye out for people who might not know anyone — especially if it’s a smaller group. To help facilitate chats, keep the music at a level where people can actually talk (unless you’re going for a full-on rave!). Don’t be the person who runs out of drinks by 8 p.m. — have extra drinks and snacks on hand so no one goes dry or hungry.

Even if everything doesn’t go exactly as planned, people will remember how they felt at your event more than anything else.

Ready to start hosting?

Consider this your sign to stop waiting for an excuse to throw a party. Whether you want to host something once a month or just level up your next pregame, these tips will help you create a night that feels straight out of a Pinterest board.

Now, grab your group chat, pick a theme and start planning — the best parties are the ones that actually make it out of the group chat.