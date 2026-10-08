7 Crystals Every College Girl Needs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You may wear crystals for their beauty, because they were a gift or for spiritual reasons. Crystals usually have spiritual meanings that can symbolize intentions for life, a specific situation or just your own energy. People often feel weary about putting faith in crystals without realizing they don’t have to be extreme believers; it’s more of a “you get back what you put in” situation. Regardless of the scientific truth—or lack thereof—crystals can be fun reminders of your own goals and a pretty item to collect. Here are some crystals for mental clarity, inner peace and more things that could help out every college girl!

1. Tree Agate

This dark green and white stone is meant to bring you confidence, resilience, tranquility and protection, the perfect energy we all need for a long night out. Tree agate is also meant to give you inner peace, stability and abundance in whatever fits your needs.

2. Fluorite

This crystal is perfect for locking in. Fluorite can improve your mental clarity, focus and organization. It also improves your decision-making skills, so maybe it’ll help you drop that evil friend or go to the library. The stone also comes in purple, blue, green and yellow, sometimes creating beautiful, multi-colored bands within it.

3. Amazonite

Amazonite serves less of a direct purpose, but is useful nonetheless. The stone is meant to help manifest your heart’s desires into reality and improve communication. It could be the key to bagging that job or man. This bluish-green crystal is also known as a stone of hope and for bringing out truth, creativity and harmony.

4. Amethyst

Amethyst is all about you. The purple stone is meant to heighten awareness and intuition, making it especially popular for meditative uses. The stone can also serve similar purposes to fluorite, providing mental clarity and better decision-making.

5. Rose Quartz

Its reputation for being a stone of love makes it one of the most popular crystals among us girls. But this pink stone isn’t just meant for loving someone romantically; it can manifest unconditional love between friends and family as well. Most importantly, rose quartz can manifest self-love, accompanied by emotional healing and compassion. Rose quartz is perfect for anyone who wants to mend or strengthen the energy surrounding their heart.

6. Citrine

Known as “the merchant’s stone,” citrine is linked to prosperity, abundance and power in folklore, something most college students need some extra luck in. Additionally, its vibrant yellow color symbolizes joy and optimism, so it’s a great crystal for anyone looking to add extra whimsy to their life.

7. Clear Quartz

It may not be as fun of a color, but clear quartz is a great addition to anyone’s crystal collection. The lack of color in the stone represents the purity and clarity it offers. It is commonly used to cleanse physical and mental spaces for meditation and manifestation. Its versatility also makes it pair well with other stones in order to amplify their energies.

If you believe in their spiritual energy, these crystals should set you up for a great college experience. All together, they should help you in academic, professional, social and personal areas of life. Whether you are just interested in crystals for funsies, decoration or jewelry, it can still be fun to know their meanings so you can keep them in mind while looking at or buying stones. There are stones in every color and for every need, so even if you aren’t a fan of the ones I mentioned, it’s worth looking into other ones that might better fit your vibe. I wish all readers an amazing year ahead, and if you invest in some crystals, I hope they do you well!