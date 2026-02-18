5 Things I Wish I Knew Before My First Gasparilla

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last month, I, a non-Floridan, went to Gasparilla for the first time. Before the weekend started, I asked everyone I knew what it was, but they all gave me the same answer, saying that it is “pirate Mardi Gras.” Now that I’ve been, this comparison is pretty accurate, but it still left me having no idea what to expect.

My Gasparilla weekend was awesome, and I can confidently say that I will be going back. But, here are five things that I would do differently to make the experience even better.

1. Plan your transportation in advance.

The day of Gasparilla gets busy. Between pregames, lot parties and the parade, you’ll be all over Tampa. On any other day, it would be as easy as getting a ride-share app and calling a car. But, for Gasparilla, Ubers and Lyfts aren’t just sparse – they’re expensive.

My friends and I failed to consider this, and wound up walking from the parade, to Hyde Park, to the University of Tampa Campus. Just because it’s doable, doesn’t mean it’s worth it.

My first recommendation would be to find a designated driver. Whether that is someone in your group or a family member who can drop off and pick up everyone. Anything is better than trying (and failing) to find a ride day-of. If getting a DD isn’t an option, you can always book your rideshares ahead of time on most apps, which is a good way of making sure you can get place-to-place.

2. Don’t try to cram in plans.

The night before Gasparilla, my friend and I reviewed our plans for the day. We had three pregames, tickets for two lots, the parade and a postgame. This turned out to be too ambitious. We didn’t make it to half of these events.

In hindsight, it would have been helpful to be a bit more realistic when planning out our day. Gasparilla is a long and tiring day, so trying to squeeze in too many plans will make it more stressful than it is enjoyable. My advice is to make sure that you will actually have time for everything you plan on doing and really break down your day so you can make sure it goes as smoothly as possible!

3. Make sure your outfit is adaptable for the weather.

Florida’s weather in January is a bit of a gamble. Will it be hot? Cold? Rainy? Sunny? This year, Tampa was unusually cold the weekend of Gasparilla. Temperatures were in the fifties with lots of wind and some on-and-off rain. Did I know what the weather would be like ahead of time? Yes. But, I really thought that my Northern blood would keep me warm enough. I was sadly mistaken, and instead wound up freezing all day in my tiny romper.

I’m not saying you have to wear jeans and a puffer jacket to Gasparilla. But, there are so many modifications you can make to any outfit while still keeping it cute. Fleece-lined tights, leather jackets and thick socks are all great options for making sure you will stay warm if the temperatures drop.

4. Bring snacks.

Gasparilla is a long day, it’s inevitable that you’re going to get hungry at some point, and you have to do what you can to stay fueled and energized. But, throughout the day, food options are pretty limited. And, those few options are going to be expensive.

It wasn’t until I went eight hours without food that I thought that it may have been a good idea to pack some food in my purse. I would definitely recommend packing protein bars, pretzels, or other small snacks that you can use as pick-me-ups during the day. Not only will it save you money, but it will also prevent you from a mid-day crash.

5. Save. Money.

One of the biggest mistakes I made after Gasparilla was checking my bank account. I was sad to see that over the course of the weekend, I spent $200. Between transportation, food, cover fees and more, the costs piled up.

My absolute biggest piece of advice for anyone who plans on going to Gasparilla (especially if you’re an unemployed college student like me) is to budget where. Start saving money for the weekend in advance and know what your spending limits are. Your whole outfit doesn’t need to be brand new, you don’t have to buy tickets for multiple plots and you don’t have to go buy an eight-dollar coffee to wake yourself up in the morning. I promise, you can have fun on Gasparilla without dropping hundreds of dollars.