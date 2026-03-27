5 Rom-Com Quotes That Have Shaped Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At this point, I think an entry-level requirement for being an English major is the ability to appreciate a good rom-com. And believe me, I do. From Shakespeare to YA novel adaptations, the best ones I’ve watched have always taught me something about myself or about the life I deserve.

But why is the rom-com so compelling? They’re a perfect balance, for one. They’re love stories that make you cry, filled with misadventures that make you laugh. The characters are flawed, but that makes them relatable! It’s no secret that people want to be loved (in any capacity), and rom-coms remind people how beautiful the concept is! Even the bad rom-coms are beautiful. You get to do another one of humanity’s favorite things: thinking you would make better decisions than the characters in them!

I, on the other hand, love romance as a means of exploring humanity. The choices you make influence literally the rest of your life, and it’s so interesting to see that unfold onscreen.

And so, I leave you, in no particular order, with five pieces of my heart — five quotes that altered my brain chemistry:

Set It Up (2018): “Stop feeling sorry for yourself and just write something bad!”

Okay, technically not a romantic quote, but it is from a rom-com! I know the “hard to earn” quote is probably the shining star of this movie (second only to the “I love you despite” segment!), but you already knew that.

For me, Harper’s struggle with her desire to write in the film was, well … a little personally relevant. Writer’s block is a common enough struggle, but less commonly addressed is the fear of starting to write at all. Harper’s best friend, Becca, reminding her that failure is a part of the process, was not only a beautiful friendship moment, but made for the perfect reminder for writers everywhere: just start!

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020): “Break my heart, Covey. Break my heart into a thousand pieces.”

Am I a huge fan of the second installment in the trilogy? Yes and no. Jordan Fisher is such a national treasure that he can half convince me to root for John Ambrose, but this quote alone? Catapults me right back into Peter Kavinsky territory. Open communication (finally!) and the willingness to give yourself to someone, no holds barred? Yeah. Perfect.

A love triangle trope is always tricky for me (entirely too stressful, and rarely well executed), so this movie almost lost me. But this moment alone expanded so beautifully on Peter’s character from the first movie that it made the rest of the movie’s slight mischaracterization feel more natural. People do need time. Not to hurt you further, but to learn how to work together in a real relationship. His ability to surrender himself this way was a great character moment, and honestly? Life-changing.

Imagine Me and You (2005): “Don’t forget me.”/ “I won’t remember anything else.”

If anyone can recommend more sapphic movies that don’t literally end in tragedy? Write that article and express it to me, stat. This movie is certainly a product of its time, but this quote is absolutely heartbreaking, even for a movie with a relatively optimistic ending.

Imagine Me and You is…a rom-com that only works by virtue of being so optimistic. Trashy movies are good! They have merit purely because people love them, and I’m one of those people. I’m seated. I’m devastated. I’m overjoyed that they’re both alive by the end. But, seriously, being in love to that degree? Changed lives.

You’ve Got Mail (1998): “Hey, how about – oh, how about some coffee or, you know, drinks or dinner or a movie … for as long as we both shall live?”

Another adaptation on the list! You’ve Got Mail is actually based on Parfumerie by Miklós László, a 1937 play. (Fun fact: the musical She Loves Me is also based on Parfumerie, and it is a must-watch). I had to include it on this list—Meg Ryan rom-coms are always going to do it for me.

This quote is just…everything, isn’t it? Something about it just hits me so hard, because yeah, that is what marriage should look like. That is what love should look like. Wanting to be around each other, doing whatever it is you want to do. Just as long as you’re together. (It reminds me, in many ways, of Everything, Everywhere, All at Once’s “laundry and taxes” quote. Only, you know, it’s not devastating.)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999): Kat’s … entire poem, actually

Come on! There’s no way there can be a list like this that doesn’t include that poem. I cry every time. You wouldn’t think an adaptation of The Taming of the Shrew could manage to fix the play’s misogyny, but 10 Things I Hate About You delivers, turning it into a beautiful, hilarious story! (Heath Ledger kind of helps. Actually, Heath Ledger definitely helps).

Kat’s inability to hate Patrick because of how deeply in love she is is so touching, and so is seeing her ability to be publicly vulnerable! She lets her guard down for him and softens her defensive exterior so much so that when she does cry in this final scene, you feel it right along with her.

Anyway, this hopeless romantic’s gonna go … probably rewatch half this list and some new ones, too. On your next movie night, I highly recommend any movie on this list, or a rom-com in general. Something about them really is good for the soul.