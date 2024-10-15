5 Pieces of Advice for Living Off Campus

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Getting ready to leave the comfort of your college dorm room can be daunting. After considering the pros and cons of on- and off-campus living you’re definitely going to miss the twin-sized bed and communal bathrooms…said no one ever. However, even though you’ll be making an upgrade to the big leagues, preparing to live alone can be frightening. There are many benefits to living off-campus, but I’m not here to talk about those. As I’ve spent the last few semesters living away from the campus, I’ve learned that there are a few things worth mastering to make the transition smooth:

1. Managing the RTS Buses

Finding parking on campus is always a pain, and when you’re already taking the trip from your apartment/house to the campus, driving around looking for a spot is the last thing you want to do. However, figuring out how to navigate the bus system can be just as stressful. The Gainesville Department of Transportation site can be helpful in giving relative times for when you can expect a bus, but the charts they provide, of course, do not account for traffic build-up and buses that go out of service.

I found it incredibly helpful to download a couple apps that track the bus locations and can give you an approximation of when to expect that bus. The GNV RideRTS app is immensely helpful in seeing the course of certain routes. Being able to select which route to see, as well as being able to watch where the buses are in real-time is incredibly helpful when it comes to planning the trip to and from school. The other app that I have found to be useful for mastering the RTS buses is Transit Subway & Bus Times. I find this one helpful for taking buses around other places in Gainesville aside from UF as it allows you to start a trip when you get on and will notify you when your stop is coming up.

Aside from how to manage getting on the right bus and off at the right stop, coming from a frequent bus rider, it’s important to show respect to those around you and be aware of where you are and what’s going on even though you’re not the one driving. Make sure you’re giving the driver enough time to stop at your destination, so everyone doesn’t go flying when he or she has to slam on the brakes. Standing isn’t idle but if you do end up having to stand, respect people’s space and work as far back as you can to allow others on.

2. Budgeting

Moving out of a dorm means a whole lot more living expenses than before. Things like new furniture, weekly groceries, and refills on things like toilet paper – not to mention utilities. Those things add up quickly. Not only that but now that you’re growing up it’s also important to set aside money for saving when you can. One article I found incredibly helpful when I was starting to work on budgeting for myself was one from Lemonade which discusses why you should budget in the first place and a great outline for how to start. If you find that it’s difficult to budget your entire lifestyle, it can also be helpful to cut back on just one area of your life or work on breaking bad habits, like drinking or smoking, that take up a lot of your budget.

A common budgeting rule is to divide your income into three categories: 50% for needs, 30% for wants, and 20% for savings. However, remember that you are a college student, and this is the time of your life where it’s completely okay to be short on money sometimes and not follow a strict budget. To make things simple for yourself, start by calculating your monthly income and then add up your projected monthly expenses. Subtract your expenses from your income to see how much you have left over and work with that amount with how you see fit.

3. Smart Shopping

Along with budgeting comes the actual shopping. Now that you’ve graduated from a mini fridge to a full size and don’t have someone else replacing the essential bathroom products, you’ll have to manage that on your own. These things go faster than you think, so buying in bulk can be incredibly helpful for saving money in the long run. Bulk purchasing things like your cereal, frozen meat, etc. will ensure that you always have food on hand.

It’s also great to take advantage of all the student discounts when buying anything off-campus. While it can vary by participating locations, it never hurts to ask to save a few extra bucks. Both Chick-fil-A and Chipotle give students free drinks with a student ID. Raisin’ Canes gives students 10% off their orders and Starbucks offers free refills of hot or iced coffee and tea for students studying inside the cafe. Others like Arby’s, Dairy Queen, Dunkin’, Pizza Hut, Papa Johns, Subway, Waffle House, and many more offer 10 to 20 percent off.

Not only can you save when it comes to food, but students get discounts for other things as well. You can get discounted flights and other travel expenses through StudentUniverse. Retail brands like Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Madewell, and Stanley offer discounts between 10 and 30 percent discounts. You can find even more here.

4. Utilize Complex Facilities

The more there is to do where you live, the less money you will spend seeking entertainment options elsewhere. Amenities like a pool, basketball court, fitness center, grilling area, game room and more can pay big dividends and enhance your quality of life while living off campus. You shouldn’t feel embarrassed or shy to use the amenities that you are paying for.

Finding a complex that offers some of these recreational options is also a great way to foster a community. Along with the amenities themself, a complex that offers events for its residents to attend will also help increase your quality of life. Community spaces can provide opportunities to meet and socialize with other residents and possibly new roommates for future semesters.

5. Find Compatible Roommates

Mastering transportation, figuring out how to grocery shop and budget, and using the fun stuff around you will all be great to make living off-campus easier, but none of that will matter if where you live doesn’t feel like a safe space. For many college students, having “bad roommates” can cause emotional distress, lower student grades, and in extreme cases, can exacerbate mental health issues. So, when picking your roommates, remember that there is a difference between someone who goes out and will party with you all the time and someone who is actually the perfect roommate.

When doing the search, discuss everything with them upfront before making a decision, from study habits to schedules, and leisure activities as these are things you’ll want to know about before you commit to living with them. Create a list of non-negotiables where you can write down what’s important to you and consider attributes that would be nice but aren’t deal breakers. Having good roommates is crucial to ensuring that you enjoy the space you’re living in and that you feel comfortable in your own home.

Most importantly though, get excited to try something new! Living off campus has tons of perks, and you’ll be able to fully reap them once you embrace these new responsibilities. It may be tricky at first, but once you start making these habits, you’ll find that it feels effortless. Soon enough you will be ready to give this advice to someone else, as you have now become an off-campus expert.