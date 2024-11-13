5 Gainesville Coffee Shops to Visit this Semester

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gainesville is home to an overwhelming number of coffee shops and cafes on and around campus. Over the past few years, I’ve taken time finding the perfect one that fits my personal coffee and study standards. I’m now here to provide my top five and why they are my favorites. My criteria is based on study atmosphere, aesthetics and menu.

Pascals

I only started going to Pascal’s recently and I wish I had sooner. It’s located behind the Wawa off of University in an adorable two-story white building. Their menu is simple but relatively affordable and can get the job done for those of us who just enjoy a straight iced coffee or herbal tea. They also have freshly baked treats ranging from raspberry croissants to banana bread (I’ve tried both and they’re amazing). My favorite part about Pascals, however, is the unique interior. Fit with a second story, comfy chairs, natural lighting and a big fireplace, it’s a perfect place to settle in for a long lock in.

Opus

Opus is one of the more popular coffee places on campus and I get why. They have several different locations, though the primary ones close to campus are The Row (on 13th Street), Innovation (on Second Avenue) and in the UF Education Library. I’m a big Opus fan for their reasonable prices, convenience and cold brew blend. Being right on 13 or inside one of UF’s libraries makes it an easy stop while on the way to or from class. The location in Norman is my personal favorite, as you’re able to study in the library as well. It’s also on the outer edge of campus, which tends to make it a little more peaceful than going to Marston or Library West.

Wyatt’s Coffee

I am a big fan of Wyatts. I love downtown Gainesville and will take any opportunity I have to head over there, but this shop certainly makes the trip for me. They have a ton of creative and fun drinks that’ll be sure to spice up your study experience. My personal favorite is “The Wyatt,” which is a latte containing bourbon, maple, brown sugar, cinnamon and anise. They always have seasonal drinks such as the Berry Crumble matcha or the Apple Ginger Spritzer. The inside looks like any typical hipster coffee shop with seating and Wi-Fi available for anyone in need.

Kavagator

This coffee shop is also located downtown, right next to Bo Diddley Plaza, and has an inside/outside concept, which I like a lot. I usually go here in the fall and winter months, when it’s cooler outside. They have a large range of drinks on their menu as well as a few different kinds of pastries and breakfast items. Though their coffee isn’t my absolute favorite on this list, the location is my favorite element about Kavagator. It’s right in central downtown and has both indoor and outdoor seating. I like to get a drink and sit around Bo Diddley to get a few assignments done. There’s also parking right across the street, so it’s very accessible.

CYM Coffee Co.

CYM Coffee is a little farther off campus (you probably need a car to get there), so I tend to forget about it when looking for places to study, but I never regret it when I go. It has the same comfy vibe that Pascal’s has, so I’m a big fan of it for long term studying. They also have a wide range of items on their menu, from straight black coffee to Red Bull Italian sodas, as well as several different pastries and breakfast items. It’s always very peaceful with a lot of available seating, so I’m a big fan.

As much as I love heading to Library West or Marston for a long day of studying, I understand the need for a change of scenery. Sometimes, all you need is a cute coffee shop to finish out that last lecture. I can guarantee these spots are your ticket to a productive day.