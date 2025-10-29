5 Fall Drinks to Get You Through the Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is upon us — and with that, so are the cozy, spice-filled drinks that we associate with it. While it may still be a little too warm to fully switch to hot coffee, these autumn-flavored beverages work both iced and hot, giving you all the seasonal vibes without the sweat.

1. Pumpkin Spice Latte – Starbucks

It wouldn’t be fall without the original PSL. Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte blends espresso, pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove, topped with whipped cream (which I usually substitute for the pecan cold foam) and pumpkin pie spice. It’s the iconic fall drink that set the standard, and still the coziest go-to when sweater weather hits Gainesville.

2. Rosemary Maple Matcha – 108 Vine

Move over pumpkin, matcha wants in on the fun. This drink blends earthy matcha with the warmth of maple syrup and a fragrant rosemary twist. Refreshing, aromatic and seasonal without being overly sweet.

3. The Cottage – Pascal’s Coffeehouse

Horchata, but make it fall. Pascal’s The Cottage mixes creamy cinnamon rice milk with house-made pecan syrup and tops it off with pecan praline. It’s nutty, cozy and honestly feels like the drink equivalent of wrapping yourself in a knit blanket while reading a book you swear you’ll finish this time.

4. Crumb and Get It – Opus Coffee

For my apple pie lovers (it is the best one, no question), this double cortado features caramel apple butter syrup, caramelized honey with vanilla and cinnamon, oat milk cold foam (my lactose intolerance is cheering), and crumb streusel. Opus outdid themselves with this one; it’s like dessert in a cup, balancing warm-apple caramel with a creamy texture.

5. Caramel Pumpkin Brulee Blended Freeze – Dutch Bros

If PSLs are cozy sweaters, this is the glittery fall party dress. Dutch Bros brings the drama with this frozen coffee drink: a blend of pumpkin and salted caramel, topped with their signature soft top, pumpkin drizzle, and sugar sprinkles. It may be diabetes in a cup, but it’s decadent, creamy, and over-the-top in the best way.

Whether you’re craving the comfort and nostalgia of the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte or looking for something more inventive, Gainesville is nothing short of options to sip your way into the season. From nutty pecan horchata to rosemary-infused matcha, local cafés are proving fall flavors don’t have to be predictable.

So, ditch the bar crawl for a café crawl and try these drinks — plus, it’ll end with a caffeine rush instead of a grueling hangover.