4 Fabulous Winter Coats to Add to Your Collection

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Don’t hang those coats up just yet. With the temperature still dropping, Florida’s unpredictable winter season still has a bit to go. In this uniquely Florida weather, we all know campus style suddenly becomes a strategic operation. Do you freeze during your 9:00 A.M. and overheat by noon? The right winter layer can make or break your look and dictate the rest of your day. Luckily, this season’s coats are proving you really can have warmth, stay on budget and still look and feel your best.

Zip-Up Pattern Puffer Jacket

The puffer jacket. A classic. This puffer is perfect for those chilly early mornings or windy days. Hollister currently has five cute colors or patterns to pick from, which are all great for when you need a pop of color or exciting piece to brighten up your day.

Faux Wool Lady Coat

Every girl should have a wool coat in their wardrobe. Chic and elegant, this staple capstone piece elevates any winter outfit. From throwing it on with your favorite pair of sneakers for a quick coffee run, to matching it with kitten heels for a night of fun, this coat is versatile, cute and classy!

Stand Collar Coat

If you’re into clean lines and effortless outfits, the stand collar coat might be your new best friend. The structured silhouette instantly makes even leggings and a sweatshirt look intentional. Button it up for extra warmth on cold walks to class or leave it open to show off your layers. It’s simple and gives the best “I have my life together” vibes.

Tahoe Teddy Jacket

This fuzzy favorite is basically a wearable blanket, and no college winter wardrobe is complete without one. The soft texture adds a cozy touch to any outfit while still looking cute enough for coffee runs, study sessions or class lectures. Toss it on with leggings or sweats and you’ll stay warm without sacrificing style.

At the end of the day, a great winter coat should do two things: keep you warm and make you feel confident walking across campus. Whether you gravitate toward sporty puffers, polished wool coats or ultra-cozy teddy layers, there’s an option out there that fits your vibe and your budget. Stay warm, look stylish and let your outerwear have its main-character moment all season long.