2025 Halloween Costume Preview

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Summer has quickly slipped away, and pumpkin spice has returned into our coffee orders. As October makes its annual debut, it’s never too early to brainstorm your next Halloween outfit! Whether you’re headed to a costume party, trick-or-treating, or just snapping Instagram-worthy pics, Halloween is all about expressing your creative side and having fun.

This year, the most popular trends are bold and playful–perfect for adding DIY touches to store-bought pieces. Here are eight trendy picks for 2025 (with links included) to spark your inspiration

1. Fancy Nancy

Bring the sparkle and sass this Halloween by channeling Fancy Nancy. Think tutus, tiaras, feather boas and all the glitter you can find. This costume is perfect for mixing elegance with playful, over-the-top accessories. Pair a purple bodysuit and flowy skirt with a tiara and boa, and you’ll be all set to stand out as your fabulous self.

Must-have finds: Purple Body Suit, Tutu Skirt, Boa and Tiara.

2. Astrid from How to Train Your Dragon

For a fierce and fun vibe, Astrid is a great choice. Inspired by the recent movie, pair a brown Viking-inspired skirt with a fur shawl, boots, braided hairstyle (and maybe even a toy axe) to complete the look. Bonus points if you convince a friend to dress up as Hiccup or Toothless!

Must-have finds: Wine-Colored Tank, Fur Shawl and Brown Skirt.

3. Siren

Mermaids are always a hit, but this year, it’s all about shimmer, holographic details and festival-worthy makeup. Picture seashell tops, sparkling skirts and pearls braided in your hair. You can lean mystical with flowing fabrics, or go trendy with glitter and rhinestones for a more festival-inspired look. To add a special touch, don’t forget iridescent makeup and temporary body glitter tattoos!.

Must-have finds: Halter Top, Sparkly Skirt and Shell Accessories.

4. Safari Guide

For an adventurous twist, grab a khaki button-up, cargo shorts and binoculars or a stuffed toy animal. This idea is comfy, DIY-friendly and the perfect choice if you want a costume that lets you move around freely. Carry around your favorite stuffed animal to level up your look, or convince your friends to dress as your “wild animals” for a fun group theme!

Must-have finds: Khaki Button Up, Cargo Shorts and Hat.

5. Classic Ballerina (or Black Swan)

Chic, simple and timeless. A ballerina costume with a tulle tutu, comfy flats and a sleek bun never goes out of style. Add glittery makeup or rhinestone stickers for a little extra Halloween magic. Want an edgy twist? Channel the Black Swan version with bold eyeliner and a dramatic black feathered tutu.

Must-have finds: Leotard, Wrap Skirt and Tights.

6. Alice in Wonderland

Step into the whimsical world of Wonderland with Alice’s signature blue dress, white apron and black bow. This costume is versatile, as you can stick with sweet and classic, or opt for a darker“twisted Wonderland” look with fake blood and dramatic makeup for a spookier take on the beloved character.

Must-have finds: Blue Dress and Alice Accessories.

7. F1 Driver

If you’re looking for something trendy and sporty, an F1 driver costume is the way to go. Racing jumpsuits, checkered details and your favorite shades are all you need to win over a sporty, trendy vibe. Formula 1 has officially entered pop culture’s fast lane, so this choice will feel both current and cool.

Must-have finds: Checkered Romper, F1 Cap and Sunglasses.

8. K-Pop Demon Hunter

For a bold statement, combine fierce stage fashion with fantasy vibes to achieve the K-pop Demon Hunter look. Leather pieces, metallic accents, dramatic makeup and maybe a glowing prop will set you apart. It’s part idol, part warrior and totally unique, making it an ideal costume for both K-pop fans and gaming enthusiasts.

Must-have find: Complete Costume

The best part? You don’t have to spend a fortune to pull these looks together. Scroll Pinterest, TikTok, or Instagram for quick inspo, raid your closet and add a few accessories to make your costume pop. You might be able to even repurpose pieces you already have! No matter which look you choose, 2025 is the year to be bold, playful and unapologetically you!