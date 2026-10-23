10 Films Every Girl Should Watch at Least Once

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes, the best way to make sense of your own life is to see a little bit of it reflected on screen. Whether it’s navigating complicated friendships, figuring out who you are or learning to let go of the life you thought you’d have, there’s something comforting about watching a character experience the feelings you’ve struggled to put into words. These 10 films explore the beautiful, messy and sometimes heartbreaking realities of being a woman. Looking for a little reassurance, a good cry or simply a story that makes you feel understood? There’s something here for you!

“The Edge of Seventeen” (2016)

This coming-of-age film follows a high school junior as she navigates friendship, isolation and the awkward, fleeting experience of being a teenager. This film resonated with me so deeply because it said out loud all the things I worried about when I was in high school. I recommend it to girls who want to revisit the complexity of being 17 and need a reminder that they’re never alone.

“Lady Bird” (2017)

Also following a frazzled high schooler, Lady Bird explores the complexities of the mother-daughter relationship while tackling themes of self-discovery. Many women experience complicated relationships with their mothers, especially during the transition into adulthood. I think “Lady Bird” is for the girls who are navigating adulthood and have a particular lust for life.

“A Woman Under the Influence” (1974)

This 1974 film follows a married woman’s psychological unraveling as she balances family life and struggles with her deteriorating mental health. The film highlights gender roles, conformity and the working class. A more mature pick, this one is for those who may want insight into the realities of what being a “traditional” wife may entail. It also sheds light on more serious themes that I think remain relevant for every woman.

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (2019)

Set in the 1700s, this film covers a love affair between two women: a painter and her muse. Centering on the themes of patriarchy, memory and the female gaze, the film also draws loose inspiration from the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. This one is for period-piece lovers and those who are passionately in love.

“Party Girl” (1995)

Parker Posey shines in a role that a lot of college girls can relate to: someone who loves partying but lacks the funds to support it. This fun comedy lets viewers live vicariously through its free-spirited main character. This one’s for the wild party girls everywhere.

“Black Swan” (2010)

A tale of the obsessive artist, this psychological horror film emphasizes the pressure to be absolutely perfect. Often argued to be the female counterpart to the acclaimed 2014 film “Whiplash”, it explores self-discovery and the harsh reality of constantly chasing an ideal. A rather heavy watch, I recommend this one to girls who are in the arts or simply love dark, twisted stories about obsession and the loss of innocence.

“The Virgin Suicides” (1999)

Sofia Coppola’s directorial debut addresses how men often view women not as people but as objects of desire. Through the lives of the five Lisbon sisters, the film examines adolescence through the male gaze and ends in tragedy. This resonated with me when I was probably a bit too young to watch it, offering insight into the angst of being a young teenage girl. With its dreamy ‘70s cinematography and iconic soundtrack, this film is a poetic display of girlhood.

“Frances Ha” (2012)

A deeply honest look at navigating your late 20s, “Frances Ha” provides an introspective look into living life on your own. It captures the feeling of watching those around you sail through life while you remain stagnant and serves as a poignant love letter to growing out of childhood fantasies. This one is best watched as you move beyond college and begin discovering what it means to not have everything figured out.

“Queen” (2014)

After being abandoned by her fiancé just before her wedding, the main character decides to go on her honeymoon alone. A film about rediscovering yourself and going against the grain, this Bollywood movie offers a fresh perspective on moving forward when seemingly stable plans in life fall apart. This one is for the women trying to blossom beyond the constraints of society.

“Girl, Interrupted” (1999)

Set in a mental institution for young women, this film captures the turbulent late ‘60s through the lens of women fighting their own internal battles. It emphasizes the complexity of mental health struggles while spreading awareness of the ways women’s autonomy has been restricted within psychiatric institutions. With a star-studded cast, I recommend this film to women looking for a sobering portrayal of psychological struggles and a reminder of how far conversations about mental health have come.

At the end of the day, there’s no single way to experience womanhood, and that’s what makes these stories so meaningful. Some remind us of who we used to be, while others offer a glimpse into who we might become. Whether you find yourself in a teenage girl struggling to fit in, a woman learning to stand on her own or an artist battling her own expectations, these films remind us that growing up and figuring ourselves out is rarely a straightforward process. So, the next time you’re looking for something to watch, pick one of these films, settle in and remember that even when life feels confusing, you’re never the only one trying to figure it all out.