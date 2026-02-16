10 Brands That Will Elevate Your Spring Break Style

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break is basically an excuse to romanticize your life for a week straight: cute outfits, beach days, golden-hour dinners, the works. The only problem? Spring break fashion can get expensive fast.

As someone who genuinely loves fashion and finding a good deal, I’m always on the hunt for brands that feel special without being wildly overpriced. I also love discovering smaller brands that truly care about how their pieces are made. These are the ones I’ve been bookmarking – and shopping at – for spring break, from swimwear to resortwear to statement pieces that make an outfit feel intentional.

Syl’a’Vie Swimwear

If you’re tired of seeing the same swimsuits everywhere, Syl’a’Vie is a refreshing find. Every piece is handmade in the United Kingdom and made to order, which means no overproduction and no excess stock. The prints are custom-designed in-house, so everything feels unique – like you won’t run into three people wearing the same bikini as you.

It’s one of those brands where you can genuinely feel the care that goes into each piece, making it perfect for spring break when you want something a little more special.

Bianca Resort Wear

Bianca feels like the brand you’d discover while traveling and never stop raving about afterward. Designed and made entirely in Italy, the pieces are elevated but still wearable. Think strong silhouettes, adjustable details and outfits that work just as well at the beach as they do at dinner.

It’s resortwear that makes you feel put together without trying too hard, and isn’t that the goal?

Bella Venice

Bella Venice is a brand that makes you feel good about what you’re wearing in every way. Everything is made locally in Los Angeles using ethical practices, eco-conscious materials and small production runs. The brand even uses deadstock fabrics.

The vibe is effortless, cool and very “throw this on and go.” Perfect for spring break days when you want to look cute but stay comfortable.

Amelie Teje

Amelie Teje focuses on timeless pieces you’ll keep wearing long after spring break ends. Founded by two best friends in Australia, the brand prioritizes slow fashion and thoughtful design. Nothing feels trendy in a way that will look outdated in a few months.

These are the pieces you pack knowing you’ll wear them again, whether that’s on another trip or just grabbing coffee back home.

éliou

Accessories can completely change an outfit, and éliou does them well. Every piece is handcrafted using natural materials, meaning no two are exactly the same. The designs feel playful yet elevated – perfect for layering with simple outfits.

If you’re packing mostly basics, éliou jewelry is an easy way to make everything feel more styled.

Faithfull the Brand

Faithfull is essentially the definition of spring break dressing: flowy silhouettes, vintage-inspired prints and an effortless “always on vacation” feel. The brand is B Corp certified, meaning sustainability is built into how it operates, not just used as a buzzword.

These are the pieces you throw on and instantly feel like you’re somewhere warm, even if you’re not there yet.

Indah

Indah is bold, confident and unapologetically fun. Designed and produced in Bali, the brand is known for its vibrant prints and fearless silhouettes. It’s been around for years, and the experience shows through its quality.

If your spring break style leans a little more daring, Indah is definitely worth checking out.

Bamba Swim

Bamba Swim gives major cool-girl energy. Inspired by 1980s swimwear, the cuts are high-rise, cheeky and flattering. The brand understands the female form, making its swimsuits feel both comfortable and confidence-boosting.

Perfect if you want swimwear that feels simple but still makes a statement.

Cielle

Cielle feels soft, romantic and intentional. Founded by twin sisters, the brand is designed in Barcelona and ethically made in Bali. Everything is created to last beyond trends.

These are the pieces you wear during slow mornings and warm nights — the kind of outfits that feel personal.

After Five

After Five is for your nights out. The brand curates Vietnamese fashion labels that are bold, statement-making and perfect for parties, festivals or spring break dinners that turn into nights out.

If you’re looking for something a little extra – the outfit people ask you about – this is where to look.

Spring break style doesn’t have to mean fast fashion or blowing your entire budget on outfits you’ll only wear once. These brands prove you can find affordable, stylish pieces while supporting smaller businesses and thoughtful production.

If you’re anything like me, half the fun of spring break is planning the outfits – and these brands make that part even better.