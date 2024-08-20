Winter Thrifting Inspiration from Your Favourite 2000s Movie and TV Icons

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially Winter season! For the fashion girlies, this means that it is the perfect time to experiment with different styles and add a cosy, nostalgic flair to your wardrobe. However, winter clothes are rather pricey, especially at high-end stores (more so for us university students). Therefore, thrifting is the way to go when looking for new clothing items. Thrifting can, however, become a difficult task, especially when trying to find pieces that fit your specific style. It can become hard to see the potential in most thrifting items (at least in my experience). This is why having inspiration is beneficial; it provides us with new ideas and helps us to see potential in items we may normally overlook. This is amazing news because it means that we now have an excuse to rewatch our favourite 2000s TV shows and movies to look for thrifting inspiration.

So, let’s take a quick stroll down memory lane and draw inspiration from my favourite trend-setting women who had the most iconic winter outfits: Blair Waldorf from “Gossip Girl,” Andrea Sachs from “The Devil Wears Prada,” and Raven Baxter from “That’s So Raven.” All three offer timeless styles that can be recreated on a budget. Here’s how you can channel their stunning looks with thrifted finds.

Blair Waldorf- Gossip Girl

It’s obvious that no other Upper East Sider can compare when it comes to Blair Waldorf’s iconic outfits. By taking a look at her sophisticated wardrobe pieces, it is clear that the “Queen Bee” of the Upper East Side has a style that conveys preppy elegance. If you are aiming for a sophisticated, clean look like Blair, then you should definitely be keeping an eye out for pieces like tailored coats, plaid skirts, and fabrics like cashmere and wool. More specifically, look out for trench coats and wool coats. When it comes to colours and patterns, aim for more neutral tones with plaid or houndstooth patterns. Pair these coats with opaque tights, skirts and loafers or knee-high boots, and you are good to go! Also, don’t forget to accessorise. If you want your outfit to give off that elegant Blair Waldorf vibe even more, you simply have to add a beret, a solid-coloured scarf and a cute handbag to tie the look all together.

Andrea Sachs- The Devil Wears Prada

I’m sure we all remember the iconic scene from “The Devil Wears Prada”, where Andrea Sachs finally gets a fashion glow-up and walks down the streets of New York, wearing items from her new high-end winter wardrobe. If your style leans more towards the “practical and professional mixed with chic” spectrum, then you should definitely take a look at that scene, as it is rich in thrifting inspiration.

For an Andrea-inspired winter wardrobe, tailored blazers, leather jackets, and big, bold coats are what you need to look for on your next thrifting excursion. Andrea makes her style unique through the way she layers her clothes. So, if you want a more versatile look, you must find turtlenecks and cardigans to match and layer alongside the stylish blazers and leather jackets. In The Devil Wears Prada, Andrea’s style consists mostly of designer brands, which makes her look sophisticated and expensive. However, looking stylish does not always mean breaking the bank. Thrifted clothes can also create a put-together and polished appearance. Therefore, to achieve an expensive look like Andrea’s, consider investing in pieces such as knee-high leather or suede boots. This specific footwear can elevate your entire style by giving you an expensive touch without emptying your pockets.

Raven Baxter- That’s So Raven

Taking it way back to our childhood, the icon Raven Baxter from “That’s So Raven” is known for her vibrant and adventurous fashion sense. In the TV series, she is constantly seen wearing bold colours and mixing fun and dramatic textures and patterns. If you want your winter wardrobe to be bold and make a statement, then Raven’s fashion fits are an excellent source of inspiration. When thrifting, make sure to look for jackets and coats that have furry textures and bold colours. Instead of plain blue denim jackets, opt for a pink or orange one with embellishments instead. For a more unique twist, add on some maximalist jewellery to tie the look together!

By incorporating these three icons’ signature styles into your wardrobe, you will definitely create unique, nostalgic looks that are perfect for the season (and, more importantly, budget-friendly and eco-friendly). Happy thrifting!