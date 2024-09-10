The Aesthetic of You: Curating a Life Inspired by Fiction

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever found yourself in a situation too similar to that of a fictional character? Or perhaps besides their fashion senses and personality, you found yourself sharing a similar storyline to theirs?

We have all seen the TikTok slideshows showcasing different aesthetics that mimic the Pinterest mood boards we all keep to ourselves and aim to embody. The “Ask your friend which vibe you give off” or “Are you a gold or silver girl?” Could this online trend have started with our offline fights with our siblings about which on-screen character we could be?

Alongside these are the personality-type slides which “determine” your vibe – which would require you to know your personality type using one of those guilty pleasure BuzzFeed quizzes. Yes, the one you took to determine which Hogwarts house you “belong to” while you were supposed to be completing your assignment. While these slideshows are more realistic, other personality-type slides circulate within fandoms of fictional films and series. But is categorizing and identifying ourselves based on our reality not satisfying enough? Why is it easier to romanticise the life of our favourite fictional character with whom we resonate than our own lives?

Trends like the “Rory Gilmore study method” from the popular early 2000s TV series made me think about how we embody certain characters for our most desired outcomes. For those who crave academic validation and want distinctions by the end of the semester, channelling “Chilton Rory” is practically second nature. And for the days when our motivation is out of reach, there are always YouTube ambience rooms. These ambient rooms effortlessly capture each study setting presented in Gilmore Girls – giving you the option to either study in Luke’s Diner or under Rory’s famous study tree. YouTube ambient rooms, once used for calming ocean noises to either mediate or get a good night’s rest, have expanded into the realm of fiction – and it doesn’t end there.

Similarly, there are Spotify playlists inspired by certain characters or fictional places – even different eras that have passed. For instance, to amplify your early morning walks to your lectures on a cold, fall-like morning, you could listen to a “Gilmore Girls-inspired” playlist. And if you are more specific, there are playlists inspired by your favourite characters in Gilmore Girls – I’ve always wanted to know what might be on Paris Geller’s playlist. We might study harder when imagining ourselves as her or channeling any character we admire.

So why do we find ourselves drawn to these trends? Is it to feel in control of our narrative by aligning it with these on-screen stories that resonate with us? With these trends – the ambient rooms, playlists, and mood boards- being all the ways we can feel closer to our most desired selves, is it then safe to say that the fictional characters we resonate with most help us through times of stress and uncertainty? The answer lies in our playlists, Pinterest boards, and the TikTok slideshows we have favourited. So, the next time you find yourself drawn to a particular playlist or ambient room, ask yourself: is it just a trend, or is it a reflection of who you aspire to be?