No More Chaos: How to Stay on Top of Things This Semester

Let’s skip the usual list of tips and tricks. You probably already know that you need a calendar, some sort of to-do list, and enough sleep. But the truth is — even with the best planning, life has a way of completely messing with your schedule. Laundry runs long. Buses don’t show up. Your brain decides today is the day to shut down. It happens.

So instead of trying to control everything, start from within. That’s how you actually get rid of chaos, not with colour-coded notes, but by fixing the things that make us unravel in the first place: overcommitting, emotional spirals, trying to function like someone you’re not, and just bad planning in general.

ditch the hustle

We’re all told to grind hard, get perfect grades, join clubs, and still have a social life. But let’s be honest — that dream is impossible if your mind is a war zone. I believe in deep focus hours over punishing study marathons, which usually leave you drained and only half-prepared. We’ve all spent four hours on a reading that should have taken two. That’s why I encourage intentional nothingness: set aside 20 minutes a day to do absolutely nothing. No scrolling, no multitasking — just let your brain breathe. You’ll be shocked at how refreshed you feel.

Plan Like You Know Yourself (Because You Do)

Another reason chaos takes over? We build schedules for the person we wish we were, instead of the person we are. Maybe you deal with anxiety, burnout, or ADHD. Maybe you have unpredictable moods or energy swings. That’s normal. Tailor your plans to your needs. Try planning your week around how you expect to feel instead of locking into rigid hour-by-hour routines. That flexibility might be exactly what helps you stick to your plans, instead of abandoning them on day two.

Academic Minimalism: Do Less, Score More

This is where you cut the fluff. Identify the essential readings, the tasks with the biggest grade payoff, and the easy wins. Master fewer things deeply instead of scattering your energy thinly across everything. As Greg McKeown writes in Essentialism (2014, p. 37), “Only once you give yourself permission to stop trying to do it all, to stop saying yes to everyone, can you make your highest contribution towards the things that really matter.” That’s academic minimalism. Less, but better.

Your Weekly Chaos Reset

Finally, build yourself a weekly reset ritual that acts like your mental broom. Once a week, block out an hour to get everything back in order: clear your backpack, sort out your notes, check your calendar, and reflect on what went wrong and right. You could even light a candle or play a calming playlist to make this ritual feel intentional and restorative, rather than another chore. Think of it as your chance to sweep out the week’s mental cobwebs before you invite the next one in.

There’s no such thing as a perfectly productive semester. But if you start from within — by working with your brain, your habits, and your real life — you can absolutely stay on top of things without losing your peace.

Forget the chaos. You’ve got this!