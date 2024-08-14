Is Bella Hadid Gen-Z’s Princess Diana?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCT chapter.

Bella Hadid has become one of the biggest icons of our generation. From fashion to philanthropy, Bella Hadid is arguably one of this generation’s major it-girls (and that’s not just me speaking; I swear social media agrees with me!)

Now, I don’t mean to compare generational icons when I say Bella Hadid is lowkey the Gen-Z Princess Diana; I mean, I’ve literally seen people hand her their babies to take photos with, which is like so Princess Diana of her. And in my brown South African household, Princess Diana is OUR princess. Yes, I’m aware she’s British royalty, but, like, the Princess Diana obsession is truly something that can only be fully understood from the unique perspective of the aunties

There’s no denying that both Princess Diana and Bella Hadid have become major fashion icons; they are the muses of some of the biggest fashion houses we know of. But it’s not just amazing fashion that makes someone an icon. Princess Diana was a pioneer when it came to her humanitarian efforts during the HIV/AIDS crisis in the face of major backlash and adversity from tabloids and the general public. To this day, she’s often remembered as a philanthropic force to be reckoned with; her memory is forever intertwined with her dedication to speaking up about sensitive and often controversial topics. Now that’s something truly iconic, in my opinion!

Similarly, half-Palestinian, half-Dutch supermodel Bella Nour Hadid is never afraid when it comes to speaking out and showing up for what’s right. Bella Hadid’s social media influence has had a profound impact on the amplification of Palestinian voices amidst rampant censorship on social media platforms and on the news. Bella has been actively using her platform for good, something which has become increasingly hard to come by. It’s become more important than ever to continue elevating Palestinian voices, speaking up for Palestine as well as for Sudan, DRC and other nations suffering under oppression.

It’s also incredibly powerful to watch the way that fashion can be used to highlight these struggles. Bella Hadid is no stranger to using fashion to make these statements, just like Princess Diana did back in the day. The supermodel has been photographed many times donning pieces that showcase her pride in her Palestinian heritage and calling for a free Palestine. Most recently, in one of my favourite fashion moments of this year, Bella Hadid wore a Keffiyeh dress from Michael and Hushi’s February 2001 runway show to the Cannes Film Festival. The Keffiyeh has been a symbol of protest and solidarity for years, and it’s an even more powerful statement now as the Palestinian struggle for freedom and equality is thrust to the forefront of society. Fashion has amazing influential power, and even more so when it’s coupled with the sheer star power that people like Princess Diana, and though some may argue against it, people like Bella Hadid have.

Bella Hadid frequently talks about how she is not afraid to lose modelling jobs in the name of standing up for what’s right. This attitude gives true meaning to the terms icon and it-girl!

So, in conclusion, we’ve all agreed that we’re calling her Princess Bella of Nazareth, right? I mean, she is technically descended from Palestinian royalty.

If you didn’t know that, now you know!