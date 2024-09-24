The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Cape Town’s most loved music festival draws near, signalling every university student’s need to prepare quickly. Rocking The Daisies will take place from Thursday, October 3rd, to Sunday, October 6th. Owing to the festival being in the middle of the semester, unlike in 2023, where it was postponed and took place post-exams in November, I can only imagine we are all feeling the pressure. Drawing on my own experience of the festival, I will share the best ways to prepare for first-timers and any returning attendees.

Nothing is more overwhelming than trying to decide on an outfit for a four-day festival. There can be so much pressure to be original and not an outfit-repeater. However, from personal experience, I would emphasize simplicity over anything. Taking place at the Cloof Wine Estate, the festival is full of dust, heat, and hours of walking, so your comfort should take precedence. While many opt for heeled boots, new sneakers, or open shoes, do yourself a favour and wear comfortable shoes that will match with anything you plan on wearing. The various stages get crowded, and stepping on shoes comes with the territory, so the last thing you want is to have your favourite pair of shoes ruined or your feet hurt.

Furthermore, with all the walking you will inevitably be doing, you want to ensure that your outfit is comfortable and will not have to be continuously adjusted. While it is hot throughout the day, it can get extremely cold at night, so I would prioritise long garments for the evening. Once I realized the nights were that cold, and that no one could see what I was wearing, I turned to the effectiveness and simplicity offered by my jeans and hoodie. I truly believe this allowed me to have an enjoyable experience.

As the festival is taking place mid-semester, there can be pressure on whether one will be able to attend the festival and whether, in doing so, one would be sacrificing their studies for fun. However, as students, I believe we can have the best of both worlds without sacrificing one for the other. October is a time of many tests and assignments, but by using these next two weeks, and if we put our minds to it, we can work ahead to enjoy a four-day break when the festival comes. This would require working smarter and not necessarily harder to prevent burnout. If that means saying no to going out now and using your weekends to get ahead, then I believe it is a sacrifice worth making. Try to attend lectures and engage in tutorials now so that any tests you write before or after the festival will need less studying because you are engaging with the material thoroughly as the weeks progress.

The biggest lie we can tell ourselves is that we will study on the way to the festival and back – and any time in between – when our preferred artist is not performing. You will most probably be too excited to touch books before or during the festival weekend, and you will definitely be too exhausted on the journey back to squeeze in studying. Rather, dedicate the weeks before the festival to your studies so the weekend can be a sweet treat. As students, we need a break and a change of scenery, so I would recommend not denying yourself the unique experience of a music festival with your friends when given the chance.

In the event that you have the misfortune of camping this year, you want to pay special attention to making sure that you have a secure tent. My experience of camping was one of tents flying because of the intense winds during the evening, so being attentive when securing your tent is a must. Furthermore, if possible, have a combination over a keyed padlock, as I have seen people lose their keys because of how busy and chaotic the festival is. Finally, prioritize bringing snacks that will sustain and fuel you throughout the weekend, as the food sold at the event is expensive and unhealthy. Anyone can attest to your body needing a reset after the junk food of the weekend, so where possible, keeping up with eating fruit and drinking water will be beneficial.

The last thing to prepare is your mindset when going into the festival. Many of us can get lost in the comparison game when attending festivals. However, if you have attended Daisies before, you know no one pays any mind to people not in their immediate circle. Most people are consumed with enjoying live music and making memories with their friends, so I would not be too bothered about how you will be perceived. Go to the festival with the mindset to enjoy yourself and let the rest fall away. Remove any expectations regarding the weekend and the pictures you should be getting for Instagram, and instead, allow yourself to be fully present. Do not allow yourself to miss the fun of the weekend trying to impress others. My final suggestion is to remember to be vigilant and safe at all times, watching out for yourself and your friends over the weekend. XOXO