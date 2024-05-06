Celebrating The Magic Of Female Friendships: Why They’re Simply Amazing

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Female friendships prove to be a source of immense joy and emotional aid in women’s lives. These relationships often provide a sense of belonging and companionship that ultimately allows women to find refuge in confiding in a fellow “sister”. These friendships are unique bonds between women as we all share experiences of what it is to be a woman, and that relatability makes these friendships a safe space. The real question among all this talk is, “Why are they simply amazing?” I will be diving into the support between women, the shared delusions, the swapping of wardrobes, the mindfulness of these friendships and the unity that comes from crying over spilt milk.

Support

No one in the world supports you like your girlfriends. Be it work, school, or play, your friends hold your hand through it and root for you. Girlfriends have found the formula of being present even in moments you deem unimportant. Female friendships have mastered the art of supporting one another’s dreams. With your girlfriends around, you simply feel like there is nothing you cannot achieve in this life you’re living.

Delusions

As women, we can’t deny the fact that we get 100/100 for being delusional, and who else can understand our delusions other than our friends? These people fuel our delusions to the point where we can even lose touch with reality. It becomes the most hilarious thing in the world because we are aware of the delusion, but you cannot help but sit down together, pop open a bottle of wine, and just go around speaking about your crushes/situationships, egging each other on to see things from a whole new, abnormal perspective. Be it that your crush isn’t acknowledging you because he/she is just having a “bad” day, or that their smiling at you is somehow a sign they’re falling in love with you. Your friends will just gas your delusions to the extreme.

Wardrobe swapping

Imagine planning a night out, and you all decide whose room you will be getting ready in. You come prepared with a bag filled with 2-4 different outfits, but somehow, your friend’s wardrobe keeps calling your name out, and you find yourself in an outfit that belongs to her. With such friends, you will never find yourself without a banger outfit to go out with. She will probably go on and on about you constantly wearing her clothes, but she will also be the first one to compliment you in her top or pants and let you get away with it. You then start to realise that there’s really no point in buying a new outfit for EVERY TIME you go out because you’ve got your own personal store right in the comfort of her room.

Mindfulness

The more we grow up, the more serious life becomes. We find ourselves consumed in the cycle of constant studying and/or working, we lose track of time and our ability to text and check up on people seemingly disappears. Until two months down the line, we get on the phone and speak to our friends for 2-4 hours, catching up, gossiping, laughing, and crying. Then, right after that call, we go MIA again for another 2 months, and the guilt creeps in and the whole cycle of calling and disappearing repeats. Regardless of this issue, we’ve become so blessed with friends who understand that it does get tough and sometimes it’s hard to pour from an empty cup, but in the same breath, whenever you do talk again, your cup feels filled to the brim from the overflowing joy that comes with speaking to them. These friendships are so mindful of the realities of life. They feel so easygoing and so pure, which drives you to commit to them more than you typically would.

Crying over spilt milk

As women, we all experience the canon event of experiencing heartbreak from someone whom our friends warned us against. You get your heart broken, and instantly, you know that when you tell your friends, they are going to hit you with the, “I never liked them anyways”. This can lead to laughs and cries over a glass of your favourite beverage. These people will start to tell their horror stories of dating people who broke them as much as you’re broken. You will probably cry a lot but will find yourself laughing while holding the hands of the people who have healed a heart that they did not break. Female friendships do truly consist of selfless people who are on speed dial when your heart breaks and who will drop EVERYTHING to ensure they see a smile on your face. It is at these moments that you realise how blessed you are to be loved so unapologetically by people who will choose you repeatedly despite your flaws.

There are a whole lot more reasons why female friendships are amazing, but the most important one out of all is that these friendships consist of a love that is easy, kind and patient. Female friendships ground us and mould us into phenomenal women. Because what motivates a woman more than her “sisters” who strive for greatness? Through the imperfections of life and relationships, female friendships have proven to be very consistent. There’s truly no greater love than a love that’s founded on sisterhood.